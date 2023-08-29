Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 29th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 29, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, August 28 - Gutenberg! The Musical! Meet and Greet

Sunday, September 3 - Funny Girl & Once Upon A One More Time Close on Broadway

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Broadway Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Hey, old friend! Check out all new rehearsal photos for the upcoming Broadway revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG! See Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff in action! (more...)

Constance Wu & Corbin Bleu to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in September

Get the scoop on the latest casting news for Little Shop of Horrors, as Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu join the cast!. (more...)

SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond

We're back with Part 2 of our deep dive into the history and mysteries of Sweeney Todd! Learn how Sondheim made Sweeney sing and how Mr. Todd made his mark on mass media.

Broadway's Best Share First Show Memories

Next week is all about the kids! To celebrate the return of Kids’ Night on Broadway, some of your faves are sharing their first memories of Broadway!



Photos: First Look at Renée Elise Goldsberry & More in Public Works' THE TEMPEST

Public Works’ The Tempest coming to The Delacorte Theater with Tony-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry and more! Get a first look at the production!

FUNNY GIRL Breaks Own Box Office Record in Final Weeks

With just eight performances remaining, the first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl has broken its own box office record for the highest grossing 8-performance week at the August Wilson Theatre! (more...)

It's Not Just America: UK's Theater System is Also Collapsing

Artistic Leaders in the UK are facing many of the same challenges as those in the US, despite the view that the UK has more of a theatergoing culture than the US. (more...)

Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL

Go inside rehearsals for Sinatra The Musical, starring Tony Award-winning actor Matt Doyle!. (more...)

Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser Trailer

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Rustin, George C. Wolfe's new film on the life of Bayard Rustin starring Colman Domingo and Audra McDonald. (more...)

Lea Michele

Lea Michele can currently be seen on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. She is an award-winning actress, singer and NY Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her role as “Rachel Berry” on Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series, “Glee.” In 2010, Michele was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress – Comedy. In 2012 and 2013, Michele won the TEEN CHOICE Award for Choice TV Actress: Comedy. In 2013, she also won a People’s Choice Award for Best TV Comedic Actress. At just eight years old, Lea Michele made her Broadway debut as “Young Cosette” in Les Misérables. Since then, Michele has shared the stage with Broadway greats Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime, as well as Alfred Molina in the 20th anniversary production of Fiddler on the Roof. She also received raved reviews for her stage performance in the role of “Wendla” for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Spring Awakening, which earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. She recently reprised her role of “Wendla” in Spring Awakening for the 15th anniversary of the production with the original cast. During a spectacular one night only reunion concert the group came back together to benefit The Actors Fund. You can catch this performance in the new HBO docuseries; “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known,” available on HBO Max. While appearing on television and stage, Michele’s love for music has been a focus point in her career. Michele has had the honoring of singing for The President and performing at the Superbowl. She has released 4 albums, “FOREVER”, “Christmas in the City”, “Places” and “Louder” and has also traveled around the world on multiple concert tours including a joint tour with fellow “Glee” alum Darren Criss. Michele is also a best-selling author releasing “Brunette Ambition,” which was a NY Times Best Seller as well as her follow up book, “You First.”

Other birthdays on this day include:

Frances Ruffelle

Elliott Gould

Ingrid Bergman

