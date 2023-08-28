HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Offer $9.75 Tickets in Celebration of 'Back to Hogwarts'

It's that time of year again – “Back to Hogwarts” returns on Friday, September 1, 2023, when Harry Potter fans around the world celebrate the Hogwarts Express departing from King's Cross Station in London for the start of a new term at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The record-breaking Broadway hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will mark the occasion this year at the Lyric Theatre (214 W 43rd St, NYC) with a special one-time-only ticket offer for fans.

When the box office opens at 10 am on September 1st, the first 50 tickets for that evening’s performance will be sold for $9.75 in a nod to Platform 9 and ¾ where students board the Hogwarts Express. There is a limit of two tickets per person. There will also be special gifts and surprise giveaways for those in line that morning. Tickets at this price level can only be purchased at the Lyric Theatre’s box office on West 43rd Street.

Those in line at 10 am who don’t get the special Platform 9 and ¾ pricing will still get to buy tickets at the box office at the $40 “Friday Forty” price level for the same, Friday, September 1st performance.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

The Broadway cast includes Steve Haggard as Harry Potter, with Angela Reed as Ginny Potter and Joel Meyers as their son Albus Potter. David Abeles and Jenny Jules play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Maya Olivia Thomas plays their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Aaron Bartz plays Draco Malfoy and Erik Christopher Peterson plays his son Scorpius Malfoy. Imani Jade Powers plays Delphi Diggory.

They are joined by Chadd Alexander, Kevin Rico, Chelsey Arce, Quinn Blades, Ebony Blake, Darby Breedlove, Ted Deasy, Irving Dyson Jr., Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Chance Marshaun Hill, Edward James Hyland, Nick Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Spencer LaRue, Rachel Leslie, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Erik Evan Olson, Alexandra Peter, Dan Piering, William Rhem Jr., Kiaya Scott, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Karen Janes Woditsch and Brittany Zeinstra.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. “You’ll be wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).

Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive.