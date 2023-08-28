HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Offer $9.75 Tickets in Celebration of 'Back to Hogwarts'

"Back to Hogwarts" returns on Friday, September 1, 2023.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Offer $9.75 Tickets in Celebration of 'Back to Hogwarts'

It's that time of year again – “Back to Hogwarts” returns on Friday, September 1, 2023, when Harry Potter fans around the world celebrate the Hogwarts Express departing from King's Cross Station in London for the start of a new term at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The record-breaking Broadway hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will mark the occasion this year at the Lyric Theatre (214 W 43rd St, NYC) with a special one-time-only ticket offer for fans.

 

When the box office opens at 10 am on September 1st, the first 50 tickets for that evening’s performance will be sold for $9.75 in a nod to Platform 9 and ¾ where students board the Hogwarts Express. There is a limit of two tickets per person. There will also be special gifts and surprise giveaways for those in line that morning. Tickets at this price level can only be purchased at the Lyric Theatre’s box office on West 43rd Street.

 

Those in line at 10 am who don’t get the special Platform 9 and ¾ pricing will still get to buy tickets at the box office at the $40 “Friday Forty” price level for the same, Friday, September 1st performance.

 

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:

 

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

 

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.  

 

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

 

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

 

The Broadway cast includes Steve Haggard as Harry Potter, with Angela Reed as Ginny Potter and Joel Meyers as their son Albus Potter. David Abeles and Jenny Jules play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Maya Olivia Thomas plays their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Aaron Bartz plays Draco Malfoy and Erik Christopher Peterson plays his son Scorpius Malfoy. Imani Jade Powers plays Delphi Diggory.

 

They are joined by Chadd Alexander, Kevin Rico, Chelsey Arce, Quinn Blades, Ebony Blake, Darby Breedlove, Ted Deasy, Irving Dyson Jr., Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Chance Marshaun Hill, Edward James Hyland, Nick Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Spencer LaRue, Rachel Leslie, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Erik Evan Olson, Alexandra Peter, Dan Piering, William Rhem Jr., Kiaya Scott, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Karen Janes Woditsch and Brittany Zeinstra.

 

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. “You’ll be wondering ‘how’d they do that?’ for days to come” (People Magazine).

 

Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive.

 




RELATED STORIES

1
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway - A Complete Guide Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. Check out all the details here!

2
Signed Copy of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sells at Auction Photo
Signed Copy of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Sells at Auction

A signed copy of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was sold to a collector at a recent Glasgow auction.

3
CURSED CHILD Will Celebrate 1,000 Performances on Broadway Photo
CURSED CHILD Will Celebrate 1,000 Performances on Broadway

The Tony Award-winning play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrates 1,000 performances on Broadway this Saturday, May 13th at the evening performance.

4
Amtrak Partners with Audience Rewards and CURSED CHILD Photo
Amtrak Partners with Audience Rewards and CURSED CHILD

Amtrak is the official rail transportation partner for the Broadway show “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” now playing at the Lyric Theatre in New York City. As part of the collaboration with the show and Audience Rewards, the official rewards program for Broadway, Amtrak Guest Rewards members, Broadway enthusiasts and Wizarding World fans can earn and redeem Amtrak Guest Rewards points on tickets to the show. It's free for Amtrak Guest Rewards members to register with Audience Rewards.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More in SINATRA THE MUSICALVideo: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44
What We Know So Far About THE OUTSIDERS MusicalWhat We Know So Far About THE OUTSIDERS Musical

Videos

Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You