It's Not Just America: UK's Theater System is Also Collapsing

Artistic Leaders in the UK are facing many of the same challenges as those in the US, despite the view that the UK has more of a theatergoing culture than the US.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN

Click Here for More on Industry Trends Weekly
 It's Not Just America: UK's Theater System is Also Collapsing

“If America were only like the UK,” an Artistic Director of a prominent regional theater said to me earlier this year. She was referring to something many in the American theater community have thought: it’s easier to do theater overseas. We have long talked about how the UK has more of a theatergoing culture; how government support is greater there. This idea was only further solidified when the West End rebounded quicker than Broadway. But anyone actually looking closely knows UK theater is undergoing its own collapse, it is perhaps simply a step behind us. Public funding is down (with some major theaters losing the entirety of their Arts Council England grants), private giving and corporate sponsorship have declined, artistic leaders are leaving at a high rate, and the number of arts journalists has dwindled.

Earlier this month, Tarek Isklander, Artistic Director & CEO of Battersea Arts Centre in London, wrote a long thread on Twitter (yes, still calling it that) detailing the challenges of presenting theater in the post-pandemic world. Among the things Isklander listed were “a feeling that doing the right thing is ‘unrewarding,’” “lack of state support for artists when out of work,” “chronic poor pay,” “ticket prices that are too high,” “charitable board models that are not fit for purpose,” “sector allergy to IT, AI & anything digital that will improve efficiency,” “lack of collective investment in cultural journalism and reviewers,” a racist/ableist system, lack of support networks, reduced audience numbers, the horrible feeling associated with having to say “no” to more and more projects, and the belief theaters have to fill in cultural gaps in education. Other than mentions of Brexit and an Arts Council England initiative diverting funds away from London, his list reads like something a head of an American regional theater could have written. In fact, it had echoes for me of the essays in Single Carrot Theatre’s Impact Report, published upon Single Carrot’s shuttering.

The challenges are not exactly the same as here. It is still cheaper to mount shows over there, primarily because people generally get paid less—for example, even with a substantial salary minimum bump negotiated earlier this year, West End actors still have a minimum considerably less than the Broadway minimum. (The West End consequently gets riskier fare more often.) But overall the problems they are facing are the ones we are facing, even with a culture typically thought to be more welcoming of the performing arts.

Many here continue to be focused on American cultural failures and theater programming mistakes, but this crisis is about more than that. It's about theater infrastructures generally and the individuals and organizations less likely to support them than they were in years past. 

Industry Trends Weekly is a short column that runs in the weekly Industry Pro Newsletter. You can read past columns and subscribe here. If you have an idea for the column, you can reach the author at cara@broadwayworld.com.



RELATED STORIES

1
World Premiere Wisconsin Serves as Model of New Work Support Photo
World Premiere Wisconsin Serves as Model of New Work Support

Last week, I looked at support for independent producers. And there is more to be written about that—for example, the Creative & Independent Producer Alliance’s National New Work Development Network is likely to become even more important as we move forward. But this week is about World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide new work festival that ran from March 1 through June 30, 2023.

2
Producer Hub and Other Fiscal Sponsors Help Break the Mold Photo
Producer Hub and Other Fiscal Sponsors Help Break the Mold

Theater people have all spent a lot of time in recent months talking about how bad things are in the industry. And I believe there are solid reasons to keep writing about that. But in the next couple of weeks, I’m going to write about some of what is happening in the face of current obstacles.

3
Who is NYC Theaters Highest Paid Artistic Director? Photo
Who is NYC Theater's Highest Paid Artistic Director?

Ever since Under the Radar was canceled, there have been grumblings about Oskar Eustis’ compensation. They only got louder after a July 14 New York Times article announced the Public was laying off 19% of its staff. Who is the highest-paid NYC theater artistic director?

4
Subscription Numbers Have Plummeted Across the Country, But There Might Be Hope Photo
Subscription Numbers Have Plummeted Across the Country, But There Might Be Hope

Even before the pandemic, there was talk that the subscription model supporting many non-profits was dying out. In 2000, Theatre Communications Group proclaimed that for the first time since it started examining the topic in the 1980s, average single-ticket income exceeded average subscription income in its studied theaters.

From This Author - Cara Joy David

BroadwayWorld's Industry Editor Cara Joy David is a New York-based entertainment journalist who has been covering the theater industry for over a decade. Her features have appeared in The New York... (read more about this author)

World Premiere Wisconsin Serves as Model of New Work SupportWorld Premiere Wisconsin Serves as Model of New Work Support
Producer Hub and Other Fiscal Sponsors Help Break the MoldProducer Hub and Other Fiscal Sponsors Help Break the Mold
Who is NYC Theater's Highest Paid Artistic Director?Who is NYC Theater's Highest Paid Artistic Director?
Subscription Numbers Have Plummeted Across the Country, But There Might Be HopeSubscription Numbers Have Plummeted Across the Country, But There Might Be Hope

Videos

Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
HAMILTON

Recommended For You