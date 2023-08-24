Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 24th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 24, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, August 27- Goodnight, Oscar closes on Broadway

Exclusive: Gabrielle McClinton, Christian Douglas, Robert Petkoff & More Will Lead MOULIN ROUGE! On Tour

by Joshua Wright

Gabrielle McClinton, Christian Douglas, Robert Petkoff, Sarah Bowden and Danny Burgos are the newest bohemians on the North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! (more...)

Photos: Meet the Cast of Roundabout's THE REFUGE PLAYS

By: Jennifer Broski

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of The Refuge Plays by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Patricia McGregor. Meet the cast including Nicole Ari Parker, Daniel J. Watts and more!



Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of the UK Premiere of NEXT TO NORMAL?

by Aliya Al-Hassan

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical Next to Normal is running now at London's Donmar Warehouse starring Broadway's Caissie Levy! Read reviews for the production! (more...)

Interview: Educational Theatre Association's Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Matthew Wolfe Fosters Inclusion and Accessibility

By: Blair Ingenthron

BroadwayWord sat down with Matt Wolfe, winner of this year's Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award, to discuss winning this award, his thoughts on creating a safe, inclusive theatre department, and hopes for his future, as well as the future of his students and program.

Photos: Company of NEXT TO NORMAL on the Red Carpet at Opening Night at the Donmar Warehouse

by Stephi Wild

Next to Normal is alive now at the Donmar Warehouse in a new production starring Caisssie Levy! Check out photos of the company on the red carpet here!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/20/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/20/2023.. (more...)

Video: Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the Trailer for New Movie Musical FLORA & SON From ONCE Creator John Carney

by Michael Major

'500 Days of Summer' star Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in “Flora and Son” a new musical exploring the bond between a mother and son as they journey toward a new harmony through the transformative power of music. (more...)

Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere With Donna Murphy, Denée Benton & More

by Michael Major

The wait is over! The HBO historical drama The Gilded Age returns this fall! See the new teaser and find out which of your Broadway faves will step back in time for season 2! (more...)

Video: Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues & How to Fix Them on CBS MORNINGS

by Michael Major

He's not a doctor, he just played one in Waitress- but that hasn't stopped actor Drew Gehling teamed up with Dr. Hayley Borne to extesnsively research the causes behind vocal issues. (more...)

Marlee Matlin

Other birthdays on this day include:

Rupert Grint

Taylor Mac

Drew Sarich

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!