Video: Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues & How to Fix Them on CBS MORNINGS

After nearly losing his vocal range 2010, Drew Gehling appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss his research surrounding vocal issues and how people can fix them.

After discovering calluses on his throat, the Waitress star launched a study to search for answers, as he found that no data had been collected on performers who use their voices eight times a week.

"About 2010, I woke up one day. I had no range beyond like one octave," Gehling shared. "To suddenly have that be gone, what do you do?"

Gehling teamed up with Dr. Hayley Borne to go stage door to stage door to survey over 100 singers, both professional and not, to discover what they thought affected their vocal performance. They were surprised to uncover that many commonly-held beliefs about preserving vocal health were incorrect.

Watch the full video below, in which Gehling also discusses the extra-curricular activities that performers can do without harming their voices and demonstrates the key exercise that helped him get his voice back.

Gehling most recently starred as Jeff Bebe in Almost Famous on Broadway, a role he originated at San Diego's The Old Globe and earned him a Noel Award Nomination. Prior to that, he starred in the Broadway productions of Waitress, where he originated the role of Dr. Jim Pomatter; On A Clear Day You Can See Forever; and Jersey Boys.

In addition to Almost Famous, his regional and off-Broadway credits include Dave, for which he received a Helen Hayes Award Nomination, Roman Holiday, Scarlet Pimpernel, Waitress (A.R.T.), Johnny Baseball (A.R.T.), Billy & Ray (Vineyard), A Minister's Wife (LCT), Anne of Green Gables (Off-Broadway).

His television and film credits include "Succession", "Blacklist", "Instinct", "Dietland", "Good Fight", "Kimmy Schmidt", "30-Rock", "Smash", and the upcoming A Good Person.

Watch the new interview here:



