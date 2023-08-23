Exclusive: Gabrielle McClinton, Christian Douglas, Robert Petkoff & More Will Lead MOULIN ROUGE! On Tour

The North American Tour of the Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Gabrielle McClinton as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christian, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler, Sarah Bowden as Nini and Danny Burgos as Santiago beginning Wednesday, September 27 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.

Gabrielle McClinton, Christian Douglas, Robert Petkoff, Sarah Bowden and Danny Burgos will join Nick Rashad Burroughs as Toulouse-Lautrec and Andrew Brewer as The Duke of Monroth. The cast includes Nicci Claspell, Max Heitmann, Harper Miles, Sam J. Cahn, Jada Simone Clark, Darius Crenshaw, Mark Doyle, Tyler Eisenreich, Jimena Flores Sanchez, Tommy Gedrich, Tamrin Goldberg, E.J. Hamilton, Cameron Hobbs, Jordan Fife Hunt, Nathaniel Hunt, Melissa Hunter McCann, Chloe Rae Kehm, Kamal Lado, Tyler John Logan, Tanisha Moore, Pepe Muñoz, Kenneth Michael Murray, Brayden Newby, Elyse Niederee, Kent Overshown, Arianna Rosario, Stefanie Renee Salyers, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Preston Taylor, Halli Toland, Denzel Tsopnang and Shaun-Avery Williams.

Gabrielle McClinton originated the role of Angelina Baker in Paradise Square on Broadway. She has also starred as the Leading Player in Pippin after playing the role on Broadway, the First National Tour and in Australia. Her Broadway credits include Paradise Square, Chicago and Pippin, and her National Tour credits include Pippin and American Idiot. Gabrielle will appear in the upcoming film A Ramble Towards Rain. Some of her additional television and film credits include “Evil,” “The Mentalist,” 86’D, Won’t Back Down and Fun Size. She has a BFA from Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.

Christian Douglas is thrilled to be stepping into the role of Christian. He was last seen playing Tony in West Side Story at the Muny. Before joining the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Christian made his New York City debut as Charlie Price in the Off-Broadway revival of Kinky Boots. Other credits include the national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical as well as regional productions of Songs for a New World at The Gateway, Newsies at Arena Stage and Gun & Powder at Signature Theatre.

Robert Petkoff has appeared in Ragtime, All The Way, Anything Goes, Spamalot, Fiddler on the Roof and Epic Proportions on Broadway. His National Tour credits include Fun Home, The Importance of Being Earnest, Tantalus and Spamalot. On the West End, Robert appeared in The Royal Family with Judi Dench and Emily Blunt. His film and television credits include “Elementary,” “Madame Secretary,” “The Good Wife,” “Chappelle’s Show,” “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU.” Robert is an award-winning audiobook narrator.

Sarah Bowden is excited to be joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical tour and stepping into the role of Nini, after a wonderful run in the ensemble of the Broadway company. Her other career highlights include Cassie in A Chorus Line at The Hollywood Bowl/PCLO, Roxie in Chicago at The Muny and Velma at Maltz Jupiter. Internationally, Sarah starred as Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Esmerelda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Danny Burgos appeared in On Your Feet! both on Broadway and in the First National Tour. When he isn’t on stage, Danny is a registered nurse at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The North American Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now on tour. For a list of engagements that have been announced, please visit MoulinRougeMusical.com.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.