Photos: Company of NEXT TO NORMAL on the Red Carpet at Opening Night at the Donmar Warehouse

Next to Normal officially opened last night, August 22, at the Donmar Warehouse. Check out photos of the company on the red carpet below.

Michael Longhurst directs Grammy Award nominee Caissie Levy, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jack Ofrecio, Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe and Olivier Award winner and BAFTA nominee Eleanor Worthington-Cox.

The production runs until 7 October.

Critically acclaimed Broadway musical Next to Normal is an intimate exploration of family and loss. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the long-awaited UK première of this powerful musical about a far from average family.

