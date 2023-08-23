Photos: Company of NEXT TO NORMAL on the Red Carpet at Opening Night at the Donmar Warehouse

The production runs until 7 October.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Next to Normal officially opened last night, August 22, at the Donmar Warehouse. Check out photos of the company on the red carpet below.

Michael Longhurst directs Grammy Award nominee Caissie Levy, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jack Ofrecio, Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe and Olivier Award winner and BAFTA nominee Eleanor Worthington-Cox.

Critically acclaimed Broadway musical Next to Normal is an intimate exploration of family and loss. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the long-awaited UK première of this powerful musical about a far from average family.

Photo Credit: Roy Baron

Caissie Levy

Caissie Levy

Caissie Levy, Michael Longhurst

Eleanor Worthington-Cox

Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Jack Wolfe, Caissie Levy, Jamie Parker

Jack Ofrecio

Jack Ofrecio, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Jack Wolfe, Caissie Levy, Jamie Parker, Trevor Dion Nicholas

Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox

Jack Wolfe

Jamie Parker

Jamie Parker, Trevor Dion Nicholas

Michael Longhurst

Michael Longhurst, Henny Finch

Company

Timothy Sheader, Michael Longhurst

Trevor Dion Nicholas



