Video: Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the Trailer for New Movie Musical FLORA & SON From ONCE Creator John Carney

The film will be released on September 29, following a limited theatrical release on September 22.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for its upcoming movie musical, Flora and Son. The new feature from John Carney, the creator of films like Once and Sing Street, will be released on September 29, following a limited theatrical release on September 22.

Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar.

With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, “Flora and Son” explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony.

The movie also stars Jack Reynor and was produced by Carney, Peter Cron, Rebecca O’Flanagan, Robert Walpole, and Anthony Bregman.

Watch the new trailer here:






