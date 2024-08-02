Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 2, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 2, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis' WARRIORS Concept Album Is Coming This Fall
by Nicole Rosky
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis' have been working hard on a new concept album, Warriors. The pair has just announced that it will be out everywhere October 18 on Atlantic Records, Executive Produced by Grammy Award winning rapper Nas and produced by Grammy Award-winning musician Mike Elizondo.. (more...)


 

Kevin Del Aguila, Francis Jue, Ryan Eggold & More Join YELLOW FACE on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Roundabout Theatre Company just announced complete casting for the new production of Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang directed by Leigh Silverman. Check out who will join the cast here!. (more...)


 

Adam Driver to Star in HOLD ON TO ME DARLING at the Lucille Lortel Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Adam Driver will star in a new production of Kenneth Lonergan’s Hold on to Me Darling this fall. Learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter to Star in Jamie Lloyd-Helmed WAITING FOR GODOT on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Two-time Tony Award nominee and multiple Olivier Award winner Jamie Lloyd will direct a new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film Removed From PBS Schedule
by Josh Sharpe
The recording of Waitress: The Musical, starring Sara Bareilles has been removed from the 2024 PBS lineup. It was previously set to air on PBS Great Performances on Friday, November 15, at 9 p.m. ET. . (more...

Ashlyn Maddox, Brian Ray Norris & Andrew Poston Join BULL DURHAM, A NEW MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New cast members have joined the cast of the upcoming production of Bull Durham, A New Musical at Theatre Raleigh. See who else is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...

Video: Aaron Tveit & Cast Perform a MOULIN ROUGE! Medley
by Josh Sharpe
In celebration of 5 years on the Great White Way, Aaron Tveit, Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque, and the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical visited Good Morning America for a special performance of a medley of numbers in the show, which included Your Song and Shut Up and Raise Your Glass. Watch the performance!. (more...)

Video: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande Get Their Own WICKED Barbie Dolls

by Lauren Hilton
Wicked Movie superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were honored with their very own Barbie Dolls from Mattel ahead of the movie premiere. See their reactions to the brand-new dolls! Watch in this video!. (more...

