Kevin Del Aguila, Francis Jue, Ryan Eggold & More Join YELLOW FACE on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company just announced complete casting for the new production of Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang directed by Leigh Silverman.

Yellow Face will feature Daniel Dae Kim as “DHH,” Kevin Del Aguila as “Actor A,” Ryan Eggold as “Marcus,” Francis Jue as “HYH & Others,” Marinda Anderson as “Actor B,” Greg Keller as “Reporter/NWOAC,” and Shannon Tyo as “Leah & Others.”

Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.

Yellow Face will begin preview performances on Friday, September 13, 2024, and open officially on Friday, October 1, 2024, at the Todd Haimes Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, November 24, 2024.

The creative team for Yellow Face includes: Arnulfo Maldonado (Set Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Yee Eun Nam (Projection Design), and Caroline Eng and Kate Marvin (Sound Design & Original Music).

BIOGRAPHIES:

Daniel Dae Kim (DHH) is an actor, director, producer, and social advocate widely known for his work in ABC’s “Lost,” CBS’s “Hawaii Five-O,” Netflix’s “Stowaway”, and Disney’s “Raya And The Last Dragon.” Earlier this year, Kim starred as the villainous Fire Lord Ozai in the live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” for Netflix which reached #1 on their TV charts. Daniel recently wrapped production in South Korea on a new spy series that he and his company, 3AD, are producing for Amazon Studios titled “Butterfly.” Kim can be seen on streaming platforms in BJ Novak’s FX series, “The Premise,” Nat Geo’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” and Apple TV+’s “Roar.” As a producer, Kim and 3AD executive produce the series “The Good Doctor,” which recently aired its seventh and final season on ABC, as well as 2023’s multi-award-winning IFC documentary feature film, “Bad Axe.” His recent theater credits include the production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles, My Favorite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert, the King of Siam in Lincoln Center Theater’s 2017 production of The King and I, and this Fall he will be headed to Broadway to star in David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face. Kim’s advocacy for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is longstanding. His testimony in front of Congress helped lead to the passage of the “Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act,” and he currently serves on the White House’s Commission for Asian American, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. He also serves on the Board of Gold House, with whom he partners, along with the Asian American Foundation, on the Sunrise Collective, the first ever official AAPI centered House at the Sundance Film Festival.

Kevin Del Aguila (Actor A) received a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award for his performance as Osgood in Some Like It Hot on Broadway. Other Broadway credits: Frozen (Oaken), Peter and the Starcatcher (Smee), Rocky (everybody in Philadelphia). Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, Love’s Labour’s Lost (Shakespeare in the Park), Jacques Brel, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!). Film/TV: “Peg+Cat,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Deadbeat” and Disney’s Frozen. In his spare time, Kevin is an Emmy-winning TV writer, lyricist for the stage and screen, and book-writer of the musicals Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Dog Man, Madagascar and Altar Boyz. @kevinoftheeagle

Ryan Eggold (Marcus) starred as the lead of NBC's hit series “New Amsterdam” for its five-season run. He can next be seen in CROSS for Amazon, based on the popular book series by James Paterson. On the feature side, he was most recently seen in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES for Netflix. Prior to that, Ryan appeared in the Focus Feature, Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always for Eliza Hittman, as well as Spike Lee’s Blackkklansman for Blumhouse alongside Adam Driver and Topher Grace. In the television space, Ryan previously spent five years as Tom Keen in the NBC drama “The Blacklist” and “The Blacklist: Redemption” opposite James Spader and Megan Boone. In 2017, Ryan made his directorial debut with Literally, Right Before Aaron, which he also wrote, starring Justin Long and Cobie Smulders. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Previous film credits include The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby opposite Jessica Chastain, IFC Films' Lucky Them opposite Toni Collette and Thomas Hayden Church, and Love Song with Riley Keough. Born and raised in Southern California, Eggold is a graduate of USC’s theater program. He is a music and theater aficionado, and an accomplished musician, singer, director and playwright.

Francis Jue (HYH) earned Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards for the NYC debut of Yellow Face at The Public Theater. Broadway: Pacific Overtures, Thoroughly Modern Millie, M. Butterfly. Recent theatre credits include Cambodian Rock Band (Lortel Award), Twilight: Los Angeles 1992, Once Upon a Mattress, Babbitt, Good Enemy, Soft Power (Outer Critics Circle Award), Wild Goose Dreams (Obie Award). Film/TV includes “Our Son,” “White Noise,” “Joyful Noise,” “Madam Secretary,” “New Amsterdam,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Hightown.”

Marinda Anderson (Actor B). Off-Broadway: Merry Me (New York Theatre Workshop), You Will Get Sick (Roundabout), Sandblasted (Vineyard), The Cake (MTC), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Mobile Unit), Teenage Dick, Miss You Like Hell (The Public); The Treasurer, Bella: An American Tall Tale, A Life, Far from Heaven (Playwrights Horizons); Sex of the Baby (Access Theatre); Obama-ology (The Juilliard School). Regional: Airness (Humana); A Doll’s House (Huntington); Three Sisters (Playmaker’s Rep); Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, Intimate Apparel (Dorset Theatre Festival); Fairfield (Cleveland Play House). TV: “The Gilded Age,” “A League of Their Own,” “Evil, “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “New Amsterdam,” “High Maintenance,” “Madam Secretary,” “Gotham.” BFA: Howard University. MFA: NYU Graduate Acting Program. Marinda also created her own show where she plays Sizzle Drunkerton of the musical parody duo, The Incredible Drunkertons. marindaanderson.com

Greg Keller (Reporter/NWOAC) has originated roles in plays by Suzan-Lori Parks, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Amy Herzog, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Sarah Ruhl, Ayad Akhtar, Richard Greenberg, Clare Barron, Abe Koogler, Julia Cho, Moises Kauffman, Theresa Rebeck, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, Jordan Harrison, Jenny Schwartz, Daniel Goldfarb, Sheila Callaghan, Melissa Ross, Zayd Dohrn, Larissa FastHorse, David Grimm, Rachel Bonds, Sam Marks, and Robert O’Hara. He was a Lila Acheson Wallace Playwriting Fellow at The Juilliard School where he was a two-time recipient of the Lecomte Du Nouy prize.

Shannon Tyo (Leah & Others). New York: The Comeuppance (Signature; Obie, Special Citation- Ensemble), Regretfully, So the Birds Are (Playwrights), The Far Country (Atlantic), peerless (Primary Stages), The Chinese Lady (Ma-Yi at The Public; Lortel Award, Theater World Award, Drama Desk nom), Kentucky (EST), Bikeman (Tribeca PAC). Select regional: Berkeley Rep, Baltimore Center Stage, Barrington Stage, The Old Globe, MT Wichita, Pioneer Theatre. Obie, Sustained Achievement.

David Henry Hwang’s (Playwright) stage works includes the plays M. Butterfly, Face, Chinglish, Golden Child, The Dance and the Railroad, and FOB, as well as the Broadway musicals Aida, Flower Drum Song and Disney’s Tarzan. Hwang was a Spotlight Playwright at Signature Theatre, which produced a season of his plays, and M. Butterfly was revived on Broadway in 2017. His newest musical, Soft Power, written with composer Jeanine Tesori, received four Outer Critics Honors, a 2021 Grammy Nomination, and was a Finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Yellow Face will be revived on Broadway in September 2024 at Roundabout Theatre Company, starring Daniel Dae Kim.

Hwang has written fourteen opera libretti; Opera News called him America’s most produced living opera librettist. Recent premieres include Circus Days and Nights (with Philip Glass, Malmö Opera, 2021), The Rift (with Huang Ruo, Washington National Opera, 2022), and M. Butterfly (with Huang, Santa Fe Opera, 2022). An American Soldier (with Huang Ruo) received its New York premiere in spring 2024 at the Perelman Performing Arts Center and Ainadamar (with Osvaldo Golijov) will be seen at the Metropolitan Opera in fall 2024. He also co-wrote the Gold Record Solo in 1994 with the late pop star Prince.

From 2015-2019, Hwang was a Writer/Consulting Producer for the Golden Globe-winning television series “The Affair.” His screenplays include “Possession,” “M. Butterfly,” and “Golden Gate.” He is penning an Anna May Wong biopic for Working Title Films to star actress Gemma Chan and a musical feature film for Paramount Pictures. Hwang is also creating and show running a new TV series based on the NY Times Bestseller “Billion Dollar Whale.”

Hwang is a Tony Award winner and three-time nominee, a three-time OBIE Award winner, a Grammy winner and two- time nominee, and a three-time Finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Recent honors include his 2022 induction onto the Lucille Lortel Playwrights Sidewalk, an Honorary Doctorate (his seventh) from California State University in 2022, his 2021 election to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, and his 2018 induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame. Hwang serves on the Council of the Dramatists Guild and is a Trustee of the American Theatre Wing, which he Chaired from 2016-2021.

Leigh Silverman (Director) directed David Henry’s Hwang world-premiere productions of Yellow Face (CTG/ Public Theater), Chinglish (Goodman/Broadway), Kung Fu (Signature), Soft Power (Public Theater; Ahmanson Theater/ Curran Theater; Drama Desk nom), as well as the Signature Theater revival of Golden Child, and the Audible version of Yellow Face. She received Tony Award nominations for her direction of the musicals Suffs and Violet. Other Broadway credits include: Grand Horizons (2ST; Williamstown Theater Festival); The Lifespan of a Fact (Studio 54); and Well (Public Theater; ACT; Longacre). Recent Off-Broadway: Merry Me (NYTW); Suffs (Public Theater); The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe (Shed, Taper); Hurricane Diane (New York Theatre Workshop); Harry Clarke (West End, Berkeley Rep, Vineyard Theatre/Audible, Minetta Lane; Lortel nom); and Sweet Charity (New Group). Encores: Violet; The Wild Party; Really Rosie. She directed Audible’s award-winning scripted series, Dykes To Watch Out For.