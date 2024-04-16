Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 16, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 16, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, April 16

Sally and Tom opens at The Public Theater

Wednesday, April 17

The Wiz opens on Broadway

Thursday, April 18

Suffs opens on Broadway

Friday, April 19

Stereophonic opens on Broadway

Saturday, April 20

Hell's Kitchen opens on Broadway

Sunday, April 21

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club opens on Broadway

Doubt closes on Broadway

Photos: LEMPICKA Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night

by Jennifer Broski

Lempicka, led by Eden Espinosa celebrated its opening night at the Longacre Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on hand as the cast and creative team walked the red carpet ahead of their opening night bows. Check out photos from inside the festivities below!. (more...)

Photos: LEMPICKA Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

by Jennifer Broski

The best of Broadway was at the Longacre Theatre last night to celebrate the opening night of the new musical, Lempicka, led by Eden Espinosa. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the cast's first official curtain call!

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of LEMPICKA

by Jennifer Broski

Lempicka celebrated its opening night and BroadwayWorld was there as some of the industry's biggest stars arrived for the special night. Check out photos of special guests, including: Shoshana Bean, J. Harrison Ghee, Kate Reinders, Dylan Mulvaney, Anais Mitchell and many more. (more...)

THE LION KING to Receive Hollywood Bowl Concert with Nathan Lane, Billy Eichner, and More

by Josh Sharpe

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the 1994 film, Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event will see the return of several cast members associated with the original animated film, the live-action remake, and the Broadway version. Songs from all versions of the story will be sung, the report suggests. A full orchestra and choir, conducted by Sarah Hicks, will be performing Hans Zimmer's score. . (more...)

Rachel Zegler & Kit Connor Tease ROMEO & JULIET Casting

by Joshua Wright

Rachel Zegler (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) and Kit Connor (Netflix's Heartstopper) have teased on Instagram that the duo will star as Juliet and Romeo respectively in an upcoming project.. (more...)

Waiting List Opens For Performing Artists to Apply For Housing at Manhattan Plaza

by Stephi Wild

The waiting list is now open for qualifying performing artists to apply for housing at the historic Manhattam Plaza apartment complex. The application deadline is May 6, 2024.. (more...)

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Accepts Olivier Award For SUNSET BOULEVARD

by Stephi Wild

During last night's Olivier Awards, Nicole Scherzinger took home the award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Sunset Boulevard.. (more...)

Video: Tom Francis Performs 'Sunset Boulevard' at the 2024 Olivier Awards

by Stephi Wild

Last night, the 2024 Olivier Awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham. Among the performances was one from the West End cast of Sunset Boulevard who performed 'Sunset Boulevard' during the ceremony. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Hannah Waddingham Opens the 2024 Olivier Awards With 'Anything Goes'

by Stephi Wild

Last night, the 2024 Olivier Awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham. Waddingham opened the ceremony with a performance of 'Anything Goes' to kick off the festivities! Watch the video here!. (more...)

Video: NEXT TO NORMAL Cast Performs a Medley at the 2024 Olivier Awards

by Stephi Wild

Last night, the 2024 Olivier Awards were held at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham. Among the performances was one from the West End cast of Next to Normal, who took the stage to perform a medley of songs from the show. The medley included 'I Miss the Mountains', 'Superboy and The Invisible Girl' and 'I'm Alive'. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Kelli O'Hara

Star of stage and screen, has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. She was seen on Broadway this season in the new musical, Days of Wine and Roses. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, Outer Critics, and Olivier Nominations. She reprised the role while making her West End debut and performed a limited engagement at Tokyo's Orb Theatre. Kelli received an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, “The Accidental Wolf,” and can currently be seen as Aurora Fane on HBO’s critically acclaimed series, “The Gilded Age.” Other film and television credits include: “13 Reasons Why,” All the Bright Places, “Peter Pan Live!,” Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's “Master of Sex,” “The Good Fight,” “Blue Bloods,” “N3mbers,” and the animated series “Car Talk.” Other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate (Tony, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), Nice Work if You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula and Jekyll & Hyde. The Times has hailed her as “Broadway musical’s undisputed queen”. She was awarded the prestigious Drama League's Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award in 2019. In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's The Merry Widow opposite Renee Fleming and in 2018 returned as Despina in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte. She was last seen at The Metropolitan Opera in the world premiere of Kevin Puts’ The Hours as Laura Brown. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors, and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic and The New York Pops. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight Records. Season 3 of “The Accidental Wolf” is now streaming on Topic. Upcoming, season 2 of “The Gilded Age” on HBO.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Jarrod Spector

Sadie Sink

Jon Cryer

Ellen Barkin

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!