Rachel Zegler & Kit Connor Tease ROMEO & JULIET Casting

Rachel Zegler (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) and Kit Connor (Netflix's Heartstopper) have teased on Instagram that the duo will star as Juliet and Romeo respectively in an upcoming project.

No word on specifics, though several fans on social media have speculated that it may be the Diane Paulus-directed Broadway-aimed production coming to the American Repertory Theater next season. A rep for A.R.T. said no announcement was forthcoming.

Of course, that is just one of several Romeo and Juliet productions circling the Rialto. A West End production starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers is also rumored to have Broadway goals following a run across the pond.

Zegler made her film debut as Maria in 2021's West Side Story. For her performance, she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, making her the first actress of Colombian descent to win in that category as well as the youngest winner in that category at 20 years old.

She then starred as Anthea in the superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023).

Zegler is set to play Snow White alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen in a live-action film adaptation of the 1937 animated Disney film, which is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Zegler is also cast to voice the lead character in animated musical film Spellbound, directed by Vicky Jenson, which is also scheduled to be released in 2024.

She plays heroine Lucy Gray Baird for the upcoming film adaptation of the Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Zegler also appears in Kyle Mooney's directorial film debut Y2K produced by A24.

Connor appears in the Netflix series Heartstopper. He also played teenage Elton John in Rocketman. In March, it was announced that Connor will star opposite Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Stephanie Hsu in DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot, an adaptation of Peter Brown's novel of the same name.