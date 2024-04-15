Waiting List Opens For Performing Artists to Apply For Housing at Manhattan Plaza

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The waiting list is now open for qualifying performing artists to apply for housing at the historic Manhattam Plaza apartment complex. The application deadline is May 6, 2024.

According to The Department of Housing Mitchell Lama Connect website, there will be availability for both studio and one bedroom apartments. The waiting list is open to professional performing artist living anywhere in the United States.

To qualify as a single person, you must make $106,920 or less, and must be able to prove that 50% or more of their income from the past three years is from work in the performing arts. The maximum income for a two person household is $122,175 and three person household is $137,430.

Work must be in theatre, television, film, and radio entertainment. Included professions are actors, dancers, comedians, musicians and singers, as well as ushers, directors, choreographers, voice over artists, writers (of plays, screenplays, television and radio entertainment), designers (set, costume and lights), composers and motion picture screen cartoonists.

Learn more and apply here.