Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 11, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, April 11

The Outsiders opens on Broadway

Sunday, April 14

Lempicka opens on Broadway

The 2024 Olivier Awards

Video: Robyn Hurder Is Painting the Town in CHICAGO

by Joey Mervis

Nowadays, Tony nominee Robyn Hurder is back on Broadway in Chicago and that's good, isn't it? See our chat with Broadway's newest merry murderess here!

Ashley Blanchet, Adam Chanler-Berat & More Complete the Cast of TITANIC at Encores!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast has been revealed for the New York City Center Encores! production of Titanic! Learn about the cast and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Michael Stuhlbarg and More in PATRIOTS on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Previews are now underway for Patriots, the timely new play by Peter Morgan, and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner and Artistic Director of London’s Almeida Theatre, Rupert Goold. Check out a first look at the cast in action!

BroadwayWorld's Olivier Awards 2024 Predictions

by BWW UK Critics

The 2024 Olivier Awards are fast approaching on April 14. Ahead of one of the most exciting nights in theatreland, our critics – Aliya Al-Hassan, Mica Blackwell, Alexander Cohen, Katie Kirkpatrick, Kat Mokrynski, Gary Naylor, Kerrie Nicholson, Matthew Paluch and Christiana Rose share their thoughts about who and what will triumph on the night, as well as who should twin each category.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at GUN & POWDER at Paper Mill Playhouse

by Stephi Wild

Paper Mill Playhouse has released all new production photos for the new musical Gun & Powder, with book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum.. (more...)

LEMPICKA Will Release Original Broadway Cast Recording Next Month

by Stephi Wild

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Lempicka will be released next month! The digital album arrives May 29, 2024 with the physical CD release set for July 5. Preorder the album here!. (more...)

Isaac Powell, Ben Levi Ross, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Will Lead GATSBY at A.R.T.

by Stephi Wild

The cast has been set for the world premiere of Gatsby, an adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary novel, opening at American Repertory Theater in May!. (more...)

800 Black Actors Sign Letter in Support of ROMEO & JULIET Star Following 'Racist and Misogynistic Abuse'

by Stephi Wild

Over 800 Black actors have signed a letter in support of Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, who has faced racially-targeting bullying after being cast as Juliet in Romeo & Juliet in London.. (more...)

Video: Go Inside The First Rehearsal Of SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Sarah Brightman

by Joshua Wright

Go inside the first rehearsal for Opera Australia and GWB Entertainment's production of Sunset Boulevard starring Sarah Brightman! . (more...)

Video: Daniel Radcliffe Details the Backstage Shenanigans at MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

by Stephi Wild

Last night, Daniel Radcliffe made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he discussed his current run in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, and some of the backstage shenanigans that take place.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"For the sun will rise

And the moon will set

And learn how to settle

For what you get.

It will all go on if we're here or not

So who cares? So what?

So who cares? So what?" - Cabaret