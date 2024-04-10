Video: Daniel Radcliffe Details the Backstage Shenanigans at MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, Daniel Radcliffe made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he discussed his current run in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, and some of the backstage shenanigans that take place.

In the interview, Radcliffe shared the ways Jonathan Groff messes with him backstage at the show.

"Jonathan delights in screwing with me for most of the show," he shared. "I adore him and I don't know how he does it."

He went on to tell that before one of Groff's most intense scenes, instead of getting into the headspace, he is sometimes tickling Radcliffe backstage.

Radcliffe then expressed how much he loves working with his costars, saying, "He and Lindsay [Mendez] - I want to find things to work with them on for the rest of my life," he said.

In another clip from his Late Night interview, Radcliffe also discussed becoming a father, and how he reacted to Meryl Streep and Martin Short seeing the show.

Check out both interview clips below!