Wake Up With BWW 9/15: SIX Will Return to the West End, and More!

SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will become the first West End musical to resume performances in a West End theatre when the show temporarily moves from its home at the Arts Theatre to the Lyric on Shaftesbury Avenue for a limited 11-week run beginning on Saturday November 14 through to January 31, 2021.

It has been revealed that the TV Land series 'Younger', starring Sutton Foster, will end after its seventh season.

by TV News Desk

Deadline reports that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go virtual, and will be available both online and on television. . (more...)

2) Royally Good News: SIX Will Be The First Musical Returning To The West End Since Lockdown!

Electrifying musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will become the first West End musical to resume performances in a West End theatre when the show temporarily moves from its home at the Arts Theatre to the Lyric on Shaftesbury Avenue for a limited 11-week run beginning on Saturday November 14 through to January 31, 2021.. (more...)

3) YOUNGER, Starring Sutton Foster, Will End With Season Seven

by TV News Desk

According to a TVLine interview with Darren Star, 'Younger' will end after its seventh season. . (more...)

4) Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'Grow For Me'

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered this weekend, featuring Jordan singing 'Grow For Me' from Little Shop of Horrors!. (more...)

5) 17 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Tune in here!

- Radio Free Birdland presents Houston Person with The Emmet Cohen Trio tonight at 7pm! The South Carolina native is a keeper of the soul jazz tradition, having earned his reputation on the 1960's-70's "Chitlin' Circuit," in organ groups led by John Hammond, Charles Earland, and Don Patterson. Learn more here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Le Comte Ory, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

What we're geeking out over: Orfeh and Andy Karl Acquire the Rights To Eric Bernat's Novel THE DANCER

Deadline has reported that Orfeh and Andy Karl have acquired the rights to Eric Bernat's 2016 mystery novel The Dancer.

The couple shared in a joint statement: "We are beyond excited to be collaborating with Eric to bring his novel to the screen...We've been thinking of ways to help stories get told and ten pages into The Dancer, we knew this project was for us."

What we're watching: Watch N'Kenge, Joshua Colley & More on Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Join us for Cast party! A wildly popular impromptu variety show occurring every Monday night since 2003! This episode features N'Kenge, Joshua Colley, Rena Strober, John McDaniel, Anthony Wayne and Marissa Rosen.

