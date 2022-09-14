Wake Up With BWW 9/14: THE MUSIC MAN Sets Closing, LEOPOLDSTADT Begins Previews, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include The Music Man setting its closing date for January 1, 2023. Plus, get a first look at a clip from Sing Street at the Huntington, Leopoldstadt begins previews on Broadway tonight, and more!

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/11/22

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/11/2022.. (more...)

THE MUSIC MAN to Close on Broadway This Winter

by Stephi Wild

The Music Man will end its Broadway run on January 1, 2023. The revival of Meredith Willson's musical, starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will have played 358 regular and 46 preview performances by the time it takes its final bow.. (more...)

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Losing My Mind' From Stephen Sondheim's FOLLIES

by Stephi Wild

Kelly Clarkson took the stage to cover 'Losing My Mind' from Stephen Sondheim's musical, Follies, during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson show. The performance featured Jaco on the guitar. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Lena Hall as Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Production photos have been released of Tony Award winner Lena Hall as Audrey, in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, now in its third year of performances at the Westside Theatre. Check out photos here!. (more...)

VIDEO: Patti LuPone, Sophia Anne Caruso & More in THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL Trailer

by Michael Major

Based on the series by Soman Chainani, THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL is directed by Paul Feig, stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone and Rachel Bloom, with Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron. Watch the new video trailer now!. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at 'Up' From SING STREET at The Huntington

by BroadwayWorld TV

All new production footage has been released from SING STREET at The Huntington with a clip of the song "Up" by Gary Clark and John Carney. Check out the video here! . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch James Earl Jones See His Newly Dedicated Broadway Theatre for the First Time

by BroadwayWorld TV

The Shubert Organization, Inc. officially dedicated and revealed the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre, formerly the Cort Theatre, in honor of the iconic multi-award-winning American actor. The dedication ceremony follows a $47 million restoration and expansion of the building.. (more...)

Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER to Premiere Off-Broadway in Spring 2023

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will begin previews on March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater. The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023.. (more...)

Photos: Inside The American Theatre Wing Annual Gala

by Bruce Glikas

Just last night, The American Theatre Wing held their annual Gala, honoring the legacy of actor, director, and activist Antoinette 'Tony' Perry alongside the past, present, and future women of the theatre. Check out photos here!. (more...)

- Leopoldstadt begins previews on Broadway tonight, meet the cast here!

