Photos: Inside The American Theatre Wing Annual Gala

Just last night, The American Theatre Wing held their annual Gala, honoring the legacy of actor, director, and activist Antoinette "Tony" Perry alongside the past, present, and future women of the theatre.

After a two-year hiatus, this in-person event featured an unforgettable line-up of intergenerational performances including: Kate Baldwin, The Broadway Boys, Gretchen Cryer, Amber Gray, Aisha de Haas, Luna, Charlotte Maltby, Bonnie Milligan, Leilani Patao, Caesar Samayoa, Jeanine Tesori, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Sherz Aletaha, and Rona Siddiqui.

The gala was co-produced by Staci Levine (Groundswell Theatricals) and Lauren Class Schneider (Class Productions). Nemuna Ceesay served as director of the concert portion of the evening with music direction by Georgia Stitt. The musicians included Rosa Avila, Beth Callen, and Yuka Tadano.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas