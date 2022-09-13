Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sing Street
Click Here for More on Sing Street

VIDEO: First Look at 'Up' From SING STREET at The Huntington

The show will play through October 9, 2022.

Sep. 13, 2022  

All new production footage has been released from SING STREET at The Huntington with a clip of the song "Up" by Gary Clark and John Carney. Check out the video below!

Following a round of critical rave reviews the new musical Sing Street, will now extend with an additional week of performances at The Huntington's Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA playing through October 9, 2022.

Based on the hit 2016 indie film of the same title, Sing Street is by John Carney ("Modern Love," Begin Again, Once), with a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus, Once), and music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) and Carney. Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent on Broadway and at The Huntington) directs, and Tony Award winner & Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge on Broadway) choreographs.

Sing Street features Adam Bregman, Courtnee Carter, Billy Carter, Jack DiFalco, Dónal Finn, Anthony Genovesi, Michael Lepore, Diego Lucano, Elijah Lyons, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster, Anne L. Nathan, Gian Perez, Dee Roscioli, Armand Schultz and Ben Wang, with Leigh Barrett, Gable Kinsman, Nael Nacer, Matthew Pantanella, Ale Philippides, and Virginia Vogel.


