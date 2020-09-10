Wake Up With BWW 9/10: Kevin Spacey Being Sued For Sexual Battery, New York City to Reopen Restaurants, and More

Read all about yesterday's top stories!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years old in the 1980s, including Anthony Rapp.

New York City will allow for indoor dining beginning September 30th. However, Cuomo says there is still no update on the reopening date for Broadway.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: The FROZEN Cast Surprises a Superfan Nurse

by Stage Tube

The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' #HealthCareHero of the week is NICU nurse Kellie Merner from Hartford, CT. In addition to her incredible work as a nurse, she is a huge Disney and Frozen fan. So Josh surprised her by getting his Frozen castmates Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff & Idina Menzel together to present her with some wedding gifts from their own homes. . (more...)

2) Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp for Alleged Sexual Assault in the 1980s

Variety has reported that Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years old in the 1980s.. (more...)

3) NYC to Allow for Indoor Dining Beginning Sept. 30th; Cuomo Says He Has No Additional Information on Broadway Reopening

The New York Times has reported that New York City will allow for indoor dining beginning September 30th. . (more...)

4) Olaf's Previously Untold Origins Will Be Revealed in New Short ONCE UPON A SNOWMAN

by TV News Desk

What happened to Olaf within the moments after Elsa created him as she was 'letting it go' and building her ice palace, and when Anna and Kristoff first meet him in the forest?. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Laura Benanti

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Today at 7pm, Jim Brickman performs as part of Radio Free Birdland. In this very intimate concert, Brickman leads the virtual audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal performances of hits like "Valentine," "The Gift," "Simple Things," "Love Of My Life," "Winter Waltz," "When You Wish Upon A Star," "Escape," and "Fly."

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Massenet's Cendrillon, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Amanda Green Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On September 9 (12pm ET), he chatted with Broadway composer Amanda Green!

What we're geeking out over: Betsy Wolfe, Clifton Duncan, Patrick Page, Carolee Carmello, Danny Burstein and More to Star in ESTELLA SCROOGE

The production will be produced and digitally captured live, using green screen technology, intricate story-boarding and virtual sets that will bring this fully realized musical to life and to audiences worldwide, just in time for Christmas.

ESTELLA SCROOGE stars Betsy Wolfe (Waitress) as 'Estella Scrooge' and Clifton Duncan (The Play That Goes Wrong) as 'Philip Nickleby' and co-stars Tony Award nominee Patrick Page (Hadestown) as 'Mr. Merdle,' with Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (Mamma Mia) as 'Marla Havisham' and Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge) as 'Ebenezer Scrooge.' The cast also includes, Megan McGinnis (Little Women) as 'Betty Cratchit,' Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill) as 'Dawkins,' Adam Halpin as 'Bob Cratchit,' Sarah Litzsinger as 'Sissy Jupe,' Tom Nelis as 'Dedlock,' Em Grosland as 'Smike,' Phoenix Best as 'Charity & Mercy,' David Bryant (Original Marius, Les Misérables) as 'Mr. Podsnap,' Gabrielle Reid as 'Mrs. Pumblechook,' Samuel Lee Roberts as 'Mr. Flopson,' Michael Francis McBride as 'Mr. Dombey,' Michele Lee as 'Mrs. Noggs,' Kristen Faith Oei as 'Ms. Skiffins,' William Youmans as 'Magwitch & Bagstock,' Kevyn Morrow as 'Jasper Jaggers', Willow McCarthy as 'Tiny Tammy', Brooklyn Shuck as 'Young Essy' and Joziyah Jean-Felix as 'Young Pip.'

What we're watching: Watch Josh Gad's Guest Host Monologue on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Josh talks about the heat wave in Los Angeles, boats sinking at a Trump parade in Texas, Americans attending Labor Day parties despite the pandemic, his new movie Artemis Fowl, and he checks in with Guillermo, and introduces a new Olaf project that is going to revolutionize the world of education.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles