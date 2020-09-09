Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp for Alleged Sexual Assault in the 1980s

Anthony Rapp and another man identified as C.D. claim that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years old.

Variety has reported that Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years old in the 1980s.

One of the plaintiffs is Anthony Rapp, who came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Spacey in 2017. Rapp claimed, "He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me. He was trying to seduce me. I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually."

The second plaintiff is identified as C.D., who alleges that Spacey invited him to his apartment when he was 14, and that he performed sexual acts on Spacey.

The suit claims that both men have suffered psychological damage because of Spacey's abuse.

When Rapp accused Spacey in 2017, Spacey said, "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago.

"But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Spacey has faced criminal and civil cases in Massachusetts and Los Angeles, but has not been held liable in any proceedings.

