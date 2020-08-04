Wake Up With BWW 8/4: Disney World Replaces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With Non-Equity Show, and More

Plus, Amazon Studios is working on a Lady Macbeth YA musical, and more!

Disney World has replaced Beauty and the Beast with a show featuring performers that are not represented by Actors' Equity as Disney and Equity remain in a disagreement about how to bring performers back to the stage safely.

Amazon Studios is working on an upcoming, currently untitled Lady Macbeth young adult musical, that will be produced by Scooter Braun and Channing Tatum.

Qdos Pantomimes has revealed that today they start the process of consulting with their partner theatres about this year's pantomime season.

1) Disney World Replaces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With Non-Equity Show

2) Andrea Bocelli Says He Was 'Humiliated and Offended' By Lockdown Rules

Andrea Bocelli recently spoke out against the lockdown rules set in place by the Italian government during the pandemic, saying he was "humiliated and offended.'. (more...)

3) Exclusive: Cheyenne Jackson Performs 'Teenage Dream' as Part of The Seth Concert Series

Watch Cheyenne Jackson sing 'Teenage Dream' in this exclusive clip from The Seth Concert Series! (more...)

4) Qdos Pantomimes Begins Consulting With Partner Theatres About This Year's Pantomime Season

5) Amazon Studios Picks Up Lady Macbeth Young Adult Musical, Produced by Channing Tatum and Others

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Tune in at 10:30am to Tuesday, Thursday, April, August! Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. Check it out here!

- Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

News: SING STREET Now Aiming for 2021-2022 Broadway Opening

It was announced this evening that the rockin' new Broadway musical Sing Street will now begin performances between Winter 2021 and 2022 at a Shubert theater to be announced.

The show's producer's said in a statement, "We want to be responsible and strategic about creating a proper runway to launch our new musical on Broadway, which includes a longer period of time from when Broadway theater reopens. We will announce a new date to open on Broadway sometime between the winter of 2021 and 2022 based on the availability of a Shubert Theater. Register your email at singstreet.com to receive news about our new Broadway dates and on-sale information as soon as they are announced."

BWW Exclusive: Michael Riedel Discusses the AIDS Crisis, CATS, PHANTOM and More for BroadwayWorld Book Club

Calling all theater nerds, book lovers, history buffs and everyone in between! BroadwayWorld is presenting its next selection for BroadwayWorld Book Club, and if you've ever wanted to take a deep dive into the rich history of that subject we like most (we're talking Broadway, of course), you've come to the right place!

For this round of BroadwayWorld Book Club, we are reading Michael Riedel's Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway.

What we're watching: Watch Megan Hilty & More on Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

This week featured special guests Broadway and television star Megan Hilty and her husband songwriter and singer Brian Gallagher, along with Broadway and R&B singer James Delisco Beeks, jazz singer Rose Colella, Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason, singer and actress Julie Garnyé, and singer and front line nurse Danielle Threet.

