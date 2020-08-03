Exclusive: Cheyenne Jackson Performs 'Teenage Dream' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In addition, check out a clip of the next winner of The Seth Sing-Off, Will Tway!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Cheyenne Jackson's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET.

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered last night, featuring Jackson singing Katy Perry's song 'Teenage Dream'!

Cheyenne Jackson has received multiple nominations for his roles on Broadway in Xanadu, All Shook Up, and Finian's Rainbow. Other Broadway credits include Aida, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and The Performers.

Television fans know him well, for his roles in hit television shows American Horror Story, 30 Rock, and Glee. He also played Mark Bingham in the 2006 Oscar-nominated film United 93. Jackson has sold out Carnegie Hall twice with his performances.

