Breaking: SING STREET Now Aiming for 2021-2022 Broadway Opening
The production was originally scheduled to open in this past March at the Lyceum Theater.
It was announced this evening that the rockin' new Broadway musical Sing Street will now begin performances between Winter 2021 and 2022 at a Shubert theater to be announced.
The show's producer's said in a statement, "We want to be responsible and strategic about creating a proper runway to launch our new musical on Broadway, which includes a longer period of time from when Broadway theater reopens. We will announce a new date to open on Broadway sometime between the winter of 2021 and 2022 based on the availability of a Shubert Theater. Register your email at singstreet.com to receive news about our new Broadway dates and on-sale information as soon as they are announced."
SING STREET, an original story from the writers of the Tony Award-winning Once, was set to begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre on Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 14 days after Broadway was suspended due to the COVID pandemic.
Directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Once), music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) & John Carney ("Modern Love," Once), choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge) and is based on the motion picture written and directed by Carney.
The sold-out, World Premiere of Sing Street began performances at New York Theatre Workshop in November 2019 and was nominated for the Drama League's Outstanding Production of a Musical Award and the Off Broadway Alliances' Best New Musical Award.
