Wake Up With BWW 8/30: MOULIN ROUGE! Cast Album, MERRILY Film, and More!

The Moulin Rouge! Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available for streaming or digital download. The physical version of the album will be released at a later date.

A film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along has been announced, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein! The film will be shot over a 20-year period!

by TV News Desk

Filmmaker Richard Linklater will direct a multi-year film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein, according to Collider.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases New JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Parody

Randy Rainbow is back with another musical parody video titled CHEETO CHRIST STUPID-CZAR, parodying the Andrew Lloyd Webber hit musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR with topical news headlines about President Donald Trump. Check out the video!. (more...)

3) BWW TV: Get A First Look At A New Version of 'Fearless' From The MEAN GIRLS Tour

by BroadwayWorld TV

Mean Girls is getting ready to launch their First National Tour September 21 in Buffalo, NY. We've got a sneak peek into the rehearsal room with the mega-talented team!. (more...)

4) Inside The Culture of Musical Theatre Teens and Casting Broadway Musicals on Instagram

by Paul Smith

Growing in the years ever since the addition of video services to Instagram are Broadway musical 'fandoms' and teens casting one another in musicals after posting video auditions.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Begins Performances Tonight; Check Out All New Production Photos!

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, the new immersive entertainment experience, begins performances in a specially adapted venue at The O2 London this evening, Thursday 29 August 2019.. (more...)

Moulin Rouge! Original Broadway Cast Recording is available today!

The full album is released on all digital and streaming providers on August 30 via Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. A physical edition of the album will be made available at a later date.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now playing at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording is produced by Grammy-nominated Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers.

BWW Exclusive: Get to Know the Cast of MEAN GIRLS on Tour! (They're Like So Fetch)

Okay we know fetch is never going to happen but the Mean Girls tour is! We stopped by rehearsals to chat with the cast as they head into the high school jungle.

Jake Gyllenhaal will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN this morning!

What we're watching: Eric Anderson Performs Cut Song From WAITRESS

Check out a new video of Eric Anderson, who originated the role of Cal in the Broadway hit Waitress, performing 'Happy Enough,' one of the songs included on 'What's Not Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress.'

