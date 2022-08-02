Wake Up With BWW 8/2: Muny JOSEPH... Casting, Randy Rainbow to Embark on Tour, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Full casting for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat the The Muny, plus Randy Rainbow will embark on tour, watch the title song from 13: the Musical in the upcoming Netflix film

Full Cast Announced For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at the Muny, Starring Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, and More!

by Stephi Wild

The Muny has announced its full cast, design and production teams for the Muny's grand finale of the 2022 season, the mega-fun hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, August 12 - 18, 2022. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is proudly sponsored by US Bank.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the Title Number From 13: THE MUSICAL on Netflix

by Michael Major

In the new clip, 12-year-old Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) prepares to move from New York City with his mother Jessica (Debra Messing). With his Bar Mitzvah fast approaching, Evan is devastated that he must leave all his friends, his father (Peter Hermann) and his rabbi (Josh Peck) behind. Watch a video of '13' from 13: The Musical on Netflix now!. (more...)

Randy Rainbow Announces 21-City THE PINK GLASSES TOUR

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Four-time Emmy nominated comedian, actor, singer, writer, and satirist Randy Rainbow has announced The Pink Glasses Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on September 17th at The Paramount in Huntington, New York making stops across North America in San Antonio, Vancouver, Philadelphia, Baltimore and more.. (more...)

Pat Carroll, Stage and Screen Star and Voice of Ursula in THE LITTLE MERMAID, Dies at 95

by Stephi Wild

While she may be best known for her work on television and film, Carroll also had a stage career that included Broadway credits such as Catch a Star! (1955 - Tony Nomination), Dancing in the End Zone (1985), The Show Off (1992), and Electra (1998).. (more...)

Meet The Finalists Of The MACGYVER Cast Recording Contest

by Team BWW

Watch performances from the finalists! The public has voted and the finalists are in for the MacGyver Musical cast recording contest. One lucky winner, selected by the MacGyver production team will be flown to NYC, housed in a hotel, and be professionally recorded, as well as take home $1000!. (more...)

KINKY BOOTS Launches Digital Lottery and Rush

by Stephi Wild

Kinky Boots at Stage 42 just launched their online lottery and in-person rush. The online lottery can be entered now online!. (more...)

Photos: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Broadway Revival Kicks Off Rehearsals!

by A.A. Cristi

Check out first day of rehearsal photos from the upcoming Broadway production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. . (more...)

Broadway Streaming Guide: August 2022 - Where to Watch 13: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!

by Michael Major

This August, Broadway fans will be kept busy with new movies, television shows, albums, and concerts to binge. From Netflix's new film adaptation of 13: the Musical to a new album from Funny Girl star Julie Benko, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!. (more...)

