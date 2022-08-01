Broadway Streaming Guide: August 2022 - Where to Watch 13: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!

Click Here for More on Broadway Streaming Guide

This August, Broadway fans will be keeping busy with new movies, television shows, albums, and concerts to binge. From Netflix's new film adaptation of 13: the Musical to a new album from Funny Girl star Julie Benko, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this August!

Theatre Movies & TV

Original Cast Album: Company, 1970 (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

The 1970 documentary following the 15 hour recording session for the original Broadway cast recording of Stephen Sondheim's Company, featuring commentary from Sondheim, Elaine Stritch, and Harold Prince. Watch the documentary here.

The Sandman (August 5, Netflix)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch stars John Cameron Mitchell and Mason Alexander Park join Tom Sturridge in the new series adaption of Neil Gaiman's comic books.

Respect (August 10, Paramount+)

Newly-minted EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson stars in the feature film following the life of Aretha Franklin, also featuring Audra McDonald, Hailey Kilgore, Heather Headley, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengloh, and more.

13: the Musical (August 12, Netflix)

The new film adaption of Jason Robert Brown's 13: the Musical debuts on Netflix, starring Eli Golden, Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, and more. After his parents' divorce, Evan Goldman (Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

A League of Their Own (August 12, Prime Video)

The new series adaptation of the classic film comes to Prime Video, featuring Broadway vets Rosie O'Donnell, who starred in the original film as Doris Murphy, Robert Colindrez (Fun Home) as Lupe, Molly Ephraim (Into the Woods, Fiddler on the Roof) as Maybelle, and Chanté Adams (Skeleton Crew) as Max.

Five Days at Memorial (August 12, Apple TV+)

Cherry Jones, Cornelius Smith Jr, Vera Farmiga, and Molly Hager star in the new series that follows the impact that Hurricane Katrina had on a hospital.

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert (August 14, Paramount+)

The concert, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the renowned franchise with iconic songs from the historic series, features music from the show's Tony-wnining co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (August 17, Disney+)

Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra, and more star in the new Disney+ series follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The Patient (August 30, Hulu)

David Alan Grier and Linda Emond star in FX's new psychological thriller about a psychotherapist who is held prisoner by a serial killer with an unexpected request: to curb his murderous urges.

Theatre Music

13: the Musical Soundtrack (August 12)

From the movie that is based on the 2008 Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, this new film version features three new songs written for the project, "I've Been Waiting," "The Bloodmaster," and "It Would Be Funny." Pre-save the soundtrack here.

Julie Benko and Jason Yeager: Hand in Hand (August 26)

Funny Girl star Julie Benko and her husband Jason Yaeger release their debut album, featuring jazz standards, pop songs, and showtunes like "People" from Funny Girl and "All I've Ever Known" from Hadestown.

Theatre Concerts

The Four Alt Wives of King Henry VIII (August 1, 54 Below)

Hear the incredible Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke's jaw-dropping vocals on the music of legendary pop and R&B queens from throughout historemix. You loved them in SIX, and now you can sing along to your favourite queen's songs in Broadway's Living Room.

54 Does 54: The 54 Below Staff Show (August 3, 54 Below)

Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more - there's a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared! Purchase streaming tickets here.

Melissa Errico with Billy Stritch: Swing Lessons (August 6, 54 Below)

Tony Award® nominee Melissa Errico, the dazzling star of My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas, Les Misérables, and more, celebrates summertime with Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Stephen Sondheim, David Raksin, in tandem with the unforgettable cabaret and jazz artist Billy Stritch. Purchase streaming tickets here.

Liberace and Liza: A Tribute Starring David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris (August 11, 54 Below)

Delighting in the costumes, music, and glamour of show business's wildest entertainers, guests will be smiling and clapping along to hits such as "Chopsticks," "Cabaret," and "New York, New York." Under the musical direction of Bo Ayars, who toured with Liberace for 13 years as his arranger and music director. Purchase streaming tickets here.

Helen Park: Light The Night (밤빛) (August 16, 54 Below)

Helen Park, award-winning composer-lyricist of KPOP, returns to 54 Below. Featuring brand-new songs as well as tunes from KPOP and Over the Moon, Helen will take to the stage with songs, stories and support by great friends and some of Broadway's brightest stars. Purchase streaming tickets here.

Songs About Anxiety 2.0: The Music of Jaime Cepero, feat. Jason Veasey & more! (August 17, 54 Below)

Part ritual, part therapy, part queer kiki session, Songs About Anxiety 2.0 is a concert performance full of anecdotes and original music from afrolatinx actor, writer and award winning activist Jaime Cepero. Purchase streaming tickets here.

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 8, feat. Mike Wartella & more! (August 19, 54 Below)

Formally known as DUETS with thewriteteachers.com, DUETS: The Concert Series is the one of a kind concert series where up and coming musical theatre performers get to sing with their Broadway and showbiz idols. Purchase tickets here.

Debbie Gibson: 'Out of the Blue' 35th Anniversary Concert (August 22, 54 Below)

Hear all the tracks, top to bottom - including "Foolish Beat," which made music history, with Debbie still holding the world record as the youngest female to write, produce, and perform a Billboard #1 Pop Hit! Purchase streaming tickets here.

David Jackson (August 23, 54 Below)

Join David Jackson and his special guest, David White (Five Guys Named Moe and Grand Hotel) for an evening of songs by Eubie Blake, Noble Sissle, Andy Razaf, Leiber and Stoller, Duke Ellington, George and Ira Gershwin, and more. Purchase streaming tickets here.