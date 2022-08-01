Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Macgyver Musical

Meet The Finalists Of The MACGYVER Cast Recording Contest

One lucky winner, selected by the MacGyver production team will be flown to NYC, housed in a hotel, and be professionally recorded, as well as take home $1000!

Aug. 1, 2022  

The public has voted and the finalists are in for the MacGyver Musical cast recording contest! We asked finalists to sing an excerpt from MacGyver The Musical's opening number as a duet with one of our album's cast members - Broadway star Brandon Victor Dixon (The Color Purple, Motown: The Musical, Hamilton).



Check out the finalists' Duets below, and check back on Thursday, August 4th when we announce the winner!

Browse Finalists

Abriana Rosu

Brianna Cabrera

Corey King

Daniel Walker

Eboni Muse

Jacelyn Forst

Jonny Dive

Joshua Merrill

Kimberly Lara

RJ Christian

Tyler Campbell

Victor E Chan



