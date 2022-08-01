Meet The Finalists Of The MACGYVER Cast Recording Contest
The public has voted and the finalists are in for the MacGyver Musical cast recording contest! We asked finalists to sing an excerpt from MacGyver The Musical's opening number as a duet with one of our album's cast members - Broadway star Brandon Victor Dixon (The Color Purple, Motown: The Musical, Hamilton).
Now, one lucky winner, selected by the MacGyver production team will be flown to NYC, housed in a hotel, and be professionally recorded, as well as take home $1000!
Check out the finalists' Duets below, and check back on Thursday, August 4th when we announce the winner!