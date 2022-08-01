Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RANDY RAINBOW
Randy Rainbow Announces 21-City THE PINK GLASSES TOUR

Rainbow will perform in Austin, Sacramento, Rochester, Hershey and more.

Aug. 1, 2022  

Four-time Emmy nominated comedian, actor, singer, writer, and satirist Randy Rainbow has announced The Pink Glasses Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on September 17th at The Paramount in Huntington, New York making stops across North America in San Antonio, Vancouver, Philadelphia, Baltimore and more before wrapping up in Honolulu, Hawaii on December 2nd at Hawaii Theatre.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, August 5th at 10am local time on RandyRainbow.com/tour

THE PINK GLASSES TOUR DATES:

Sat, Sept 17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Fri, Sept 23 - Albany, NY - The Egg

Sat, Sept 24 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Theater

Fri, Sept 30 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre*

Sat, Oct 1 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

Sun, Oct 2 - San Antonio, TX - Empire Theatre

Wed, Oct 12 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Thu, Oct 13 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center

Fri, Oct 14 - Sacramento, CA - Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center

Sat, Oct 15 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center

Fri, Oct 21 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center*

Sat, Oct 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theatre

Sun, Oct 23 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie Music Hall

Wed, Oct 26 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse*

Fri, Oct 28 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center For The Arts

Fri, Nov 4 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre*

Thu, Nov 10 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

Fri, Nov 11 - Baltimore, MD - The Hippodrome

Sat, Nov 12 - Durham, NC - DPAC

Sun, Nov 13 - Charlottesville, VA - Paramount Theatre

Fri, Dec 2 - Honolulu, HI - Hawaii Theatre*

*Not A Live Nation Date

About Randy Rainbow:

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time EMMY® nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The LA TIMES accurately points out that in his book Rainbow "vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience." Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work. Some notable admirers include Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Debra Messing, John Legend, Mark Hamill, Hillary Clinton, Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, Jane Lynch, Ana Navarro, Barry Manilow, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Julie Andrews, Rosie O'Donnell, Martin Short, Lin-Manuel Miranda and, Steve Martin. In 2019, Randy collaborated with TONY, GRAMMY, and EMMY®-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, on his first studio album, Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart and #1 on iTunes Holiday chart. Touring the U.S. to sold-out crowds, the influencer and Internet sensation's viral comedy videos have received hundreds of millions of views across all social media and digital platforms. His fresh take on politics and current events has led to interviews and profiles by such venerable media outlets as The Washington Post (magazine cover story), The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, NPR, ABC News, OUT, People, and Entertainment Weekly. American author and media pundit Dan Savage called him "the best thing to come from the GOP race." In a recent article, Forbes Magazine pondered, "Why Randy Rainbow, The Muppets, and The Avengers Should Host the Oscars." As the Washington Post noted, Randy Rainbow has found his spotlight through the Internet, emerging as a viral sensation who dispenses musical-comedy salve for a divided nation. His new memoir Playing with Myself was published on April 19, 2022 and is available for purchase HERE.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.





