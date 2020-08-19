Wake Up With BWW 8/19: BROADWAY FOR BIDEN Launches, and More!

Plus, find out about Bryan Cranston's secret Broadway desire, and more!

1) VIDEO: Billy Porter Performs 'For What It's Worth' at the Democratic National Convention

by Stage Tube

Billy Porter performed 'For What It's Worth' to conclude Day 1 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. . (more...)

2) WATCH: SUPERYOU THE MUSICAL Listening Party

SuperYou the Musical held a virtual listening party yesterday at 5pm ET to celebrate the release of their concept album!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Reveals He Wants to Do a Broadway Musical on THE LATE LATE SHOW

by Stage Tube

James Corden connected with Bryan Cranston as part of last night's episode of The Late Late Show. Cranston was asked if he would ever do a musical on Broadway, rather than a play, which he expressed interest in.. (more...)

4) BROADWAY FOR BIDEN, an Online Community of Theatermakers and Broadway Fans, Launches to Raise Awareness About the Election

Broadway for Biden is a newly formed, inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers, students, and Broadway fans around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Richard Ridge interviews Andre De Shields for Backstage LIVE today at 12pm. Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block is Now Available On Demand!

Stephanie J. Block's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series is now available On Demand for the next two weeks! Buy On Demand here!

Social Butterfly: Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Hamilton Challenge!

We're celebrating incredible fan art with BroadwayWorld Remix! We want to see your takes on Broadway's beloved show art in our newest art challenge.

Check out some of the submissions for this week's show, Hamilton, here!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Peter Gallagher, who turns 65 today!

Peter Gallagher has delivered critically-acclaimed performances in film, television and theatre for over thirty years. He appeared on Broadway in Tom Stoppard's The Real Thing, as well as in the revivals of Long Day's Journey Into Night, Guys and Dolls, Noises Off, and On the Twentieth Century.

He has starred in over fifty films, including: Sex, Lies and Videotape, American Beauty (SAG Award), The Player, Short Cuts (Golden Globe), The Idolmaker, While You Were Sleeping, The Underneath, To Gillian on her 37th Birthday, Center Stage, Mr. Deeds, Dreamchild, Adam, Conviction, Burlesque, and the upcoming Someday This Pain Will Be Useful to You, costarring Marcia Gay Harden, Ellen Burstyn and Lucy Liu.

On television, Gallagher currently portrays Arthur Campbell in USA's hit series "Covert Affairs," and "Vince," Whitney Cummings' father on NBC's "Whitney." Of his many other credits, some favorites include SAndy Cohen on "The OC," Father Phil on "Rescue Me" and Dean Stacy Koons on "Californication." Gallagher has worked with some of the industry's most respected directors including Mike Nichols, Robert Altman, Steven Soderbergh, Sam Mendes, Nicholas Hytner, Jonathan Miller and Hal Prince. His theatre credits include musicals and plays, having starred in award winning Broadway productions of Guys and Dolls (receiving a Drama Desk nomination), Long Day's Journey Into Night (with Jack Lemmon, receiving a Tony Award nomination), The Real Thing (Clarence Derwent Award), The Corn Is Green (Theatre World Award), Noises Off and The Country Girl.

