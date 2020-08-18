Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Reveals He Wants to Do a Broadway Musical on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Article Pixel

"I have a secret desire to do a musical," he said. "But I don't consider myself a singer. "

Aug. 18, 2020  

James Corden connected with Bryan Cranston as part of last night's episode of The Late Late Show.

Cranston was asked if he would ever do a musical on Broadway, rather than a play, which he expressed interest in.

"I have a secret desire to do a musical," he said. "But I don't consider myself a singer. I'm an actor that can hold a tune but I really have to work at it."

He went on to say, "At some point, yes. I do want to do a musical. But I need to go get confidence first."

In addition, Cranston also discussed his recovery from COVID-19.

Watch the full interview below!

VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Reveals He Wants to Do a Broadway Musical on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You