Wake Up With BWW 8/18: Amandla Stenberg Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film, and More!

Plus, judges announced for BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

Amandla Stenberg has joined the cast of Universal Pictures' upcoming Dear Evan Hansen film. Stenberg will play Alana- a role that will be expanded for the film and will feature a new song, written by Stenberg in collaboration with musical composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Dance Edition! Hosted by BroadwayWorld favorite Ben Cameron, the NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION judges panel will include: Phil LaDuca, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Tyler Hanes, Sasha Hutchings, and Megan Sikora- plus more special guests judges to be announced soon!

1) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Welcomes Kamala Harris to Camelot in Latest Parody!

In his latest musical parody, Randy Rainbow tributes the lady that everyone is talking about - Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Watch as she gets a royal welcome with a Camelot twist!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson and More From PITCH PERFECT Reunite to Perform 'Love on Top'

The Barden Bellas are back! Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld and more have reunited virtually, performing 'Love on Top' to benefit UNICEF. . (more...)

3) Exclusive: Stephanie J. Block Sings 'Believe' as Part of The Seth Concert Series

Check out an exclusive clip from Stephanie J. Block's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, which premiered this weekend, featuring Block singing 'Believe', which was cut from The Cher Show.. (more...)

4) Amandla Stenberg Signs on for DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Adaptation

According to Deadline, film star Amandla Stenberg has joined the cast of Universal Pictures' upcoming Dear Evan Hansen film. Stenberg will play Alana- a role that will be expanded for the film and will feature a new song, written by Stenberg in collaboration with musical composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.. (more...)

5) Voting Open For The 18th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards: Two Weeks Left to Vote!

Voting is now open for the 18th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- An Evening with Monty Alexander premieres as part of Radio Free Birdland! The event premieres at 7pm and will be available on demand. Check it out here.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Judges Announced For BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

Hosted by BroadwayWorld favorite Ben Cameron, the NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION judges panel will include: Phil LaDuca, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Tyler Hanes, Sasha Hutchings, and Megan Sikora- plus more special guests judges to be announced soon!

What we're watching: 'I Have A Right To Vote' Features Christopher Jackson, Billy Porter and More

With 78 days until Election Day, I Have A Right To Vote, a star-studded music video, has been released to raise awareness around voter suppression, encourage voter education and registration, and increase voter motivation leading into the fall elections.

Social Butterfly: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'The Music of the Night' and Promises PHANTOM Will Be Back

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter to post a video of himself performing Music of the Night from The Phantom of the Opera.

He also provided Phans with some encouraging words, promising that the show will return to the West End, saying, "We're going to have the original production, and it will be fantastic. Mark my words."

I haven't done one of these in a while! I hope you all enjoy it. Phantom will be back, I promise! - ALW pic.twitter.com/nh2OxohvcA - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) August 16, 2020

