VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'The Music of the Night' and Promises PHANTOM Will Be Back

"We're going to have the original production, and it will be fantastic. Mark my words."

Aug. 17, 2020  

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter to post a video of himself performing Music of the Night from The Phantom of the Opera.

He also provided Phans with some encouraging words, promising that the show will return to the West End.

He says the show will return "even better than it was before, I hope."

"We're going to have the original production, and it will be fantastic. Mark my words."

