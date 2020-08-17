VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'The Music of the Night' and Promises PHANTOM Will Be Back

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

"We're going to have the original production, and it will be fantastic. Mark my words."

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter to post a video of himself performing Music of the Night from The Phantom of the Opera.

He also provided Phans with some encouraging words, promising that the show will return to the West End.

He says the show will return "even better than it was before, I hope."

Watch the video below!

I haven't done one of these in a while! I hope you all enjoy it. Phantom will be back, I promise! - ALW pic.twitter.com/nh2OxohvcA - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) August 16, 2020

