Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'The Music of the Night' and Promises PHANTOM Will Be Back
"We're going to have the original production, and it will be fantastic. Mark my words."
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter to post a video of himself performing Music of the Night from The Phantom of the Opera.
He also provided Phans with some encouraging words, promising that the show will return to the West End.
He says the show will return "even better than it was before, I hope."
"We're going to have the original production, and it will be fantastic. Mark my words."
Watch the video below!
I haven't done one of these in a while! I hope you all enjoy it. Phantom will be back, I promise! - ALW pic.twitter.com/nh2OxohvcA- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) August 16, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony Award-Winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley Has Passed Away
Tony Award-winning lighting designer, Howell Binkley, has passed away after a battle with lung cancer. Binkley is currently represented on Broadway by...
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That Museums and Cultural Institutions Can Open in New York City Beginning August 24
Andrew Cuomo has announced that museums and cultural institutions will be allowed to open in New York City starting on August 24....
VIDEO: Check Out a Clip of Jonathan Groff Singing 'Grow for Me' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Little Shop of Horrors has released a snippet on Twitter of Jonathan Groff singing Grow for Me! ...
Photo Flash: Rob McClure, Dee Roscioli, Charl Brown and More Reunite in Times Square to Pay Tribute to Theatre
The Ensemblist brought together the Broadway community, reuniting performers in Times Square (socially distanced) in a moving tribute to theatre. ...
Broadway Jukebox: 70 Songs for a Trip Around the World
We've collected 70 of our favorite showtunes about places- from local destinations like St. Louis and Santa Fe, to international locales like Buenos A...
VIDEO: Watch a CARRIE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a CARRIE Reunion with Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley....