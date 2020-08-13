Wake Up With BWW 8/13: DIANA is Coming to Netflix, and More!

Plus, a Come From Away film is still in the works!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Diana will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of its Broadway opening!

Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed via Twitter, that he is going to be vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial.

Come From Away creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein revealed that the film version of the musical is still very much in the works.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Confirmed: DIANA Will Premiere on Netflix Next Year Ahead of Broadway Opening

Diana might not be playing on Broadway right now, but it will soon get a royal welcome on Netflix. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the musical, which played for nine previews at the Longacre Theatre before Broadway shut down on March 12, will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of the Broadway opening.. (more...)

2) Andrew Lloyd Webber to be Vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 Trial

Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed via Twitter, that he is going to be vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial.. (more...)

3) Rob McClure, Joshua Henry, Phillipa Soo and More Announced for MCC Theater's MISCAST20

MCC Theater announced today that their annual gala, Miscast20, will take place on MCC Theater's YouTube Channel on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 8PM ET.. (more...)

4) COME FROM AWAY Creators on Film Adaptation- 'We've Turned in a Draft'

The Broadway community may be experiencing some downtime, but Come From Away creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein are staying busy. In a recent interview with the Toronto Star, the couple revealed that the film version of the musical is still very much in the works.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kerry Butler

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Richard Ridge chats with Max von Essen on Backstage LIVE today at 12pm! Tune in here!

- Max von Essen's Birdland show premieres tonight on demand, as part of our new series. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Turandot, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Cherry Jones Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On August 12, he chatted with stage and screen star Cherry Jones!

What we're watching: Check Out the New MULAN Trailer Ahead of its Release on Disney+

A new trailer for Niki Caro's live-action film adaptation of Mulan has been released! The film will be available for streaming on Friday, September 4th on Disney+, with access for a fee of $29.99.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Wesley Taylor, who turns 34 today!

Wesley Taylor recently appeared in Alice By Heart off-Broadway. He starred as Plankton in the Broadway production of Spongebob Squarepants the Musical. Other Broadway credits include: original cast of The Addams Family; original cast of Rock of Ages (Theatre World Award, OCC Nomination). Second Stage: Little Miss Sunshine. Denver Center: An Act of God. Signature Theatre: Cabaret. American Conservatory Theater: Tales of the City. TV: 'Bobby' on "Smash," "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying up Here," "Difficult People." Taylor is the Co-Creator/Writer/Star of "Indoor Boys," (HuffPost/Vimeo) "It Could Be Worse," (Hulu/Pivot Tv/Vimeo), "Billy Green" (YouTube). BFA: North Carolina School of the Arts.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles