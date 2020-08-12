COME FROM AWAY Creators on Film Adaptation- 'We've Turned in a Draft'

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Plus the Toronto cast reunites for a special performance!

Most of the Broadway community may be experiencing some downtime, but Come From Away creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein are staying busy. In a recent interview with the Toronto Star, the couple revealed that the film version of the musical is still very much in the works.

Hein told the Star: "We've turned in a draft of the "Come From Away" movie, that's exciting. There are countless more projects and meetings."

On when theatre might return, the duo remains optimistic. "I don't think that anyone doubts that theatre will come back. The question is how and when," he adds. "People want to be in the same room; it is a unique experience integral to humankind for thousands of years. Maybe I shouldn't be quoting "Jurassic Park" but, life finds a way. Theatre finds a way. We can't wait for that."

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy & two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner & Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements and supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. Come From Away features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, and sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Watch below as the Toronto cast reunites for The Star for a special performance of "Welcome to the Rock."

