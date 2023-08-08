Wake Up With BWW 7/8: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Photos, FUNNY GIRL Tour Details, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

More details have emerged about the 2023-24 tour route for the Funny Girl North American Tour, including the full cast and tour route! The tour will officially open at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, from September 9-16, 2023, before continuing on to more than 30 cities coast-to-coast, including recently announced engagements in Los Angeles and Washington D.C. Learn more about who is starring, and how to get tickets, below!

In more Funny Girl news, the Broadway revival of Funny Girl has recouped its $16.5 million capitalization after opening in April 2022 at the August Wilson Theatre. The production must close on Sunday, September 3, 2023, after having played 599 performances and 30 previews.

Plus, get a first look at the new comedy The Shark Is Broken, opening this Thursday, August 10, at Broadway’s Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). The play stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell(Anything Goes, “Chicago Med”) as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw who is making his Broadway debut portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Discover the full cast and tour dates for the highly anticipated FUNNY GIRL North American Tour. Don't miss out on this exciting production of the beloved musical.. (more...)

Who is NYC Theater's Highest Paid Artistic Director?

by Cara Joy David

Ever since Under the Radar was canceled, there have been grumblings about Oskar Eustis’ compensation. They only got louder after a July 14 New York Times article announced the Public was laying off 19% of its staff. Who is the highest-paid NYC theater artistic director?. (more...)

FUNNY GIRL Broadway Revival Recoups Investment

by Stephi Wild

The first-ever Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL has recouped its $16.5 million capitalization after opening in April 2022 at the August Wilson Theatre. . (more...)

Kristen Blodgette Becomes Conductor of SWEENEY TODD

by Stephi Wild

Kristen Blodgette has joined the Sweeney Todd company, serving as conductor beginning this past weekend.. (more...)

Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE

by Michael Major

Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film co-writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance). We sat down with López to discuss how he related to the project, why its meant to be a 'rom-com fairytale' and isn't meant to address larger political issues, making the jump from stage to screen, and more.. (more...)

Video: Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE

by Nicole Rosky

In this video, watch as Jason Robert Brown, Michael Arden, and Alfred Uhry give emotional closing night speeches following the final curtain call for Parade.. (more...)

Photos: Get a First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway

by Show Highlights

Get a first look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway with exclusive photos. Discover behind-the-scenes images and stunning visuals from the highly anticipated production.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Urie, who turns 43 today!

Michael Urie is most well known as an actor for his television work as Marc St. James on “Ugly Betty,” Gavin Sinclair on “Modern Family,” Redmond on “Younger,” roles on “Partners,” “Workaholics,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” as well as “Shrinking” for Apple +.

Most recently, he appeared in Spamalot at Kennedy Center, and he will next star in The Da Vinci Code at Ogunquit Playhouse.

Movies include: Single All the Way, Swan Song, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Lavender, the upcoming Jersey Boys Live starring Nick Jonas. On Broadway, Michael has appeared in Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits, Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons, Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Off Broadway, on tour and in London, he did more than 600 performances of Jonathan Tolins’ solo play Buyer & Cellar. Other Off-Broadway plays include Jane Anger, The Temperamentals, The Government Inspector, Homos or Everyone in America, Shows for Days, High Button Shoes, The Cherry Orchard, and two Tony Kushner plays: A Bright Room Called Day and Angels in America. Behind the scenes, Michael directed Bright Colors and Bold Patterns and produced Happy Birthday Doug (both plays written and performed by Drew Droege and both available on BroadwayHD), directed the short film The Hyperglot, feature comedy film He’s Way More Famous Than You, and co-directed Thank You for Judging an award-winning documentary about High School speech tournaments.

He’s narrated the audiobooks Lily and the Octopus, Hero, Midnight Cowboy, and The Editor. He is the recipient of two Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, an Obie, an LA Drama Critics Award, Actors Equity’s Clarence Derwent award, as well as GMHC’s Howard Ashman Award, The Broadway Beacon Award, Coach Art’s Coach Champion Award and Juilliard’s John Houseman Award. He lives in New York with his partner Ryan and their children, a dog and cat.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!