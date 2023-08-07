FUNNY GIRL Broadway Revival Recoups Investment

Aug. 07, 2023

The first-ever  Broadway revival of Funny Girl has recouped its $16.5 million capitalization after opening in April 2022 at the August  Wilson Theatre. Currently starring Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele, Tony and Olivier Award  nominee Ramin Karimloo, 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee and Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes and  four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh in a critically acclaimed, record-breaking run, Funny Girl must end on Sunday, September 3, 2023. The revival will have played 599 performances and 30 previews when it ends its  run on Broadway. New prime seats for the final weeks of performances are now on sale.

FUNNY GIRL set a new box office record at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending January 8, 2023 with a gross  of $2,062,739.00, a record high for an eight-performance week. The production previously smashed the all-time August  Wilson Theatre house record with a gross of $2,005,696.00 for the week ending December 28, 2022 and then broke it  again for the nine-performance week ending January 1, 2023, with a gross of $2,405,901.00. Prior to Funny Girl, MEAN  GIRLS held the house record ($1,994,386.00), set in 2018. 

FUNNY GIRL currently stars Lea Michele as Fanny Brice, Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and  Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Rosie Brice, with Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Martin  Moran as Tom Keeney, Pablo Montalban as Florenz Ziegfeld, Anne L. Nathan as Mrs. Strakosh, and an acting company  that includes Miriam Ali, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Csolak, Leslie Donna Flesner, Kaitlyn Frank, Candice  Hatakeyama, Curtis Holland, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Amy Laviolette, Stephen Mark  Lukas, Michael Mastro, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Connor McRory, Katie Mitchell, Mariah Reives,  Derek Jordan Taylor, Leslie Blake Walker, and “Fanny Brice” alternate Julie Benko, who performs the role every Thursday. 

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and  Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob  Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story  by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.  

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel,  scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by  Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young  Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and  Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams,  and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean. 

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life  on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most  beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic  songs in theatre history including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” Michael Mayer’s bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 59 years ago.  

Powered by Lucky Seat, a limited number of tickets will be available for every performance of Funny Girl for $47.50 per  ticket. Digital lotteries will begin each Monday at 10AM ET and close the day prior to the performance at 10:30 AM ET.  Winners will be notified at approximately 11 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS. Once notified,  winners will have a limited time to claim and pay for their ticket(s). Lottery entrants must be 18 years or older. Tickets are  non-transferable. All sales final. No exchange, no refunds. Ticket limits and prices are at the sole discretion of the show  and are subject to change. For additional rules, and information on how to enter, visit https://www.luckyseat.com/shows/funnygirl-newyork. 

A limited number of standing room tickets are available at the box office on the day of the performance if it is sold out.  Standing room tickets are first come, first serve. 

Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani together with Gemini Theatrical, Accidental Jacket and Sony Masterworks Broadway recently announced the release of Funny Girl – New Broadway Cast Recording, which is now  available wherever you stream music. Produced by David Caddick and David Lai and featuring the classic score by Jule  Styne (music) and Bob Merrill (lyrics), the physical CD is available here. The album is co-produced by Sonia Friedman,  Scott Landis, David Babani, Michael Mayer, Brian Gillet, Huck Walton, Sean Keller and Marc Levine. The album is  executive produced by Evan McGill and associate producers are Joanna Drowos, Abby Green and PickleStar Theatricals.

FUNNY GIRL is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis, David Babani, Roy Furman, No Guarantees, Adam  Blanshay Productions, Daryl Roth, Stephanie P. McClelland, Lang Entertainment Group, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin, Charles  & Nicolas Talar, Fakston Productions, Sanford Robertson, Craig Balsam, Cue to Cue Productions, LenoffFedermanWolofsky  Productions, Judith Ann Abrams / Peter May, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane  Bergère, Jean Doumanian, Larry Magid, Rosalind Productions, Iris Smith, Kevin & Trudy Sullivan, Julie Boardman / Kate  Cannova, Heni Koenigsberg / Michelle Riley, Mira Road Productions / Seaview, In Fine Company, Elie Landau, Brian  Moreland, Henry R. Muñoz III & Kyle Ferari Muñoz, MaggioAbrams / Brian & Dayna Lee. 



