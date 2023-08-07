Kristen Blodgette Becomes Conductor of SWEENEY TODD

Kristen Blodgette has joined the Sweeney Todd company, serving as conductor beginning this past weekend. Josh Groban took to Instagram to share the good news.

"I'm overjoyed to welcome my friend and colleague of many years [Kristen Blodgette] to [Sweeney Todd]," he writes. "She’s a legend and the kindest soul you’ll ever meet and it’s such a thrill to perform with her at the helm conducting this score for the first time. She crushed it. Of course she did."

Check out Groban's post below!

Associated with Andrew Lloyd Webber since conducting the National Tour of Cats in 1985; The Phantom of the Opera since its New York opening, supervising (as assistant to David Caddick) the Broadway production, the North American companies and International productions in Hamburg, Australia, Mexico City, Antwerp, Copenhagen, Madrid, Buenos Aires and Stuttgart. Broadway credits include Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Woman in White, Mary Poppins, LoveMusik, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Additional credits; Annie Get Your Gun with Deborah Voigt (Glimmerglass Festival), Bounce directed by Harold Prince (Goodman, Kennedy Center), tours of On Your Toes, Jerry's Girls, Barnum; and rehearsal pianist for Carrie with Betty Buckley.