FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule

Full casting and the 2023-24 tour route for the Funny Girl North American Tour has been revealed! As previously publicized, the tour will officially open at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, from September 9-16, 2023, before continuing on to more than 30 cities coast-to-coast, including recently announced engagements in Los Angeles and Washington D.C.
The full touring production cast will include ensemble members Vinny Andaloro, Lamont Brown, Kate E. Cook, Julia Grondin, Jackson Grove, Jorge Guerra, Dot Kelly, Alex Hartman, Ryan Lambert, Kathy Liu, Zoey Lytle, Meghan Manning, Bryan Charles Moore, Sami Murphy, Hannah Shankman, Jordon Taylor, Sean Thompson, and Annaliese Wilbur. They will join the previously announced principals, featuring Grammy Award®-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice and rising star Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice, Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan, Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, Eileen T’Kaye as Mrs. Strakosh, and David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney.
The Broadway revival features iconic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” Breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice. As a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage, everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.
FUNNY GIRL is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and features the classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy® Award-winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee and Grammy Award-winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Newsies).
FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott (Falsettos); tap choreography by Ayodele Casel; scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical); costume design by Tony Award-winner Susan Hilferty (Wicked); lighting design by Tony Award-winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Cody Spencer; hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates; music supervision by Emmy Award-winner Michael Rafter; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and Jason Thinger, CSA; orchestrations by Chris Walker; dance, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean. The associate director is Johanna McKeon; the associate choreographer is Jeffrey Gugliotti; the assistant director is Torya Beard; the assistant tap choreographer is Dre Torres.
The Funny Girl tour stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Jovon E. Shuck and is supported by Stage Manager Stacy N. Taylor and Assistant Stage Manager Mariah Young. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin Sweeney with Associate Company Manager Ryan Mayfield. The tour music director/conductor is Elaine Davidson.
The Funny Girl tour is produced by NETworks Presentations in association with Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis and David Babani.
The Broadway production of Funny Girl began performances at the August Wilson Theatre on March 22, 2022, with the official opening on April 24, 2022, where it will continue its record-breaking run through September 3, 2023. Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, and David Babani together with Gemini Theatrical, Accidental Jacket, and Sony Masterworks Broadway released Funny Girl – New Broadway Cast Recording, which is now available wherever you stream music. Produced by David Caddick and David Lai and featuring the classic score by Jule Styne (music) and Bob Merrill (lyrics), the album is co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, David Babani, Michael Mayer, Brian Gillet, Huck Walton, Sean Keller, and Marc Levine. The album is executively produced by Evan McGill and the associate producers are Joanna Drowos, Abby Green, and PickleStar Theatricals.
Providence Performing Arts Center
Sept 9–16, 2023
DeVos Hall
Sept 19–24, 2023
Fisher Theatre
Sept 26–Oct 8, 2023
Orpheum Theatre
Oct 10–15, 2023
Belk Theatre
Oct 17–22, 2023
The Hippodrome Theatre
Oct 24–29, 2023
Peace Center For The Performing Arts
Oct 31–Nov 5, 2023
Durham Performing Arts Center
Nov 7–12, 2023
Broward Center
Nov 14–26, 2023
Straz Center
Nov 28–Dec 3, 2023
Walt Disney Theatre
Dec 5–10, 2023
Artis—Naples
Dec 26–31, 2023
Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Jan 2–7, 2024
Marcus Performing Arts Center
Jan 9–14, 2024
Orpheum Theatre
Jan 16–21, 2024
Fox Theatre
Jan 23–Feb 4, 2024
Wharton Center for the Performing Arts
Feb 6–Feb 11, 2024
Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
Feb 13–18, 2024
Playhouse Square
Feb 20–Mar 10, 2024
Civic Center
March 12–17, 2024
Smith Center
March 26–31, 2024
Orphem Theatre
Apr 30–May 26, 2024
Segerstrom Performing Arts Center
May 28–Jun 9, 2024
The Bushnell
Jun 18–23, 2024
Kennedy Center
Jun 25–Jul 14, 2024
Academy of Music
Jul 16–28, 2024
Fox Theatre
Jul 30–Aug 4, 2024
Music Hall
Aug 6–18, 2024
The Hobby Center
Aug 20–25, 2024
