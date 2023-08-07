FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule

Full casting and the 2023-24 tour route for the Funny Girl North American Tour has been revealed! As previously publicized, the tour will officially open at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, from September 9-16, 2023, before continuing on to more than 30 cities coast-to-coast, including recently announced engagements in Los Angeles and Washington D.C.

The full touring production cast will include ensemble members Vinny Andaloro, Lamont Brown, Kate E. Cook, Julia Grondin, Jackson Grove, Jorge Guerra, Dot Kelly, Alex Hartman, Ryan Lambert, Kathy Liu, Zoey Lytle, Meghan Manning, Bryan Charles Moore, Sami Murphy, Hannah Shankman, Jordon Taylor, Sean Thompson, and Annaliese Wilbur. They will join the previously announced principals, featuring Grammy Award®-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice and rising star Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice, Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan, Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, Eileen T’Kaye as Mrs. Strakosh, and David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney.



The Broadway revival features iconic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” Breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice. As a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage, everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

FUNNY GIRL is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and features the classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy® Award-winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee and Grammy Award-winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Newsies).

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott (Falsettos); tap choreography by Ayodele Casel; scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical); costume design by Tony Award-winner Susan Hilferty (Wicked); lighting design by Tony Award-winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Cody Spencer; hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates; music supervision by Emmy Award-winner Michael Rafter; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and Jason Thinger, CSA; orchestrations by Chris Walker; dance, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean. The associate director is Johanna McKeon; the associate choreographer is Jeffrey Gugliotti; the assistant director is Torya Beard; the assistant tap choreographer is Dre Torres.

The Funny Girl tour stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Jovon E. Shuck and is supported by Stage Manager Stacy N. Taylor and Assistant Stage Manager Mariah Young. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin Sweeney with Associate Company Manager Ryan Mayfield. The tour music director/conductor is Elaine Davidson.

The Funny Girl tour is produced by NETworks Presentations in association with Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis and David Babani.

The Broadway production of Funny Girl began performances at the August Wilson Theatre on March 22, 2022, with the official opening on April 24, 2022, where it will continue its record-breaking run through September 3, 2023. Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, and David Babani together with Gemini Theatrical, Accidental Jacket, and Sony Masterworks Broadway released Funny Girl – New Broadway Cast Recording, which is now available wherever you stream music. Produced by David Caddick and David Lai and featuring the classic score by Jule Styne (music) and Bob Merrill (lyrics), the album is co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, David Babani, Michael Mayer, Brian Gillet, Huck Walton, Sean Keller, and Marc Levine. The album is executively produced by Evan McGill and the associate producers are Joanna Drowos, Abby Green, and PickleStar Theatricals.



PROVIDENCE, RI

Providence Performing Arts Center

Sept 9–16, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, MI

DeVos Hall

Sept 19–24, 2023

DETROIT, MI

Fisher Theatre

Sept 26–Oct 8, 2023

MEMPHIS, TN

Orpheum Theatre

Oct 10–15, 2023

CHARLOTTE, NC

Belk Theatre

Oct 17–22, 2023

BALTIMORE, MD

The Hippodrome Theatre

Oct 24–29, 2023

GREENVILLE, NC

Peace Center For The Performing Arts

Oct 31–Nov 5, 2023

DURHAM, NC

Durham Performing Arts Center

Nov 7–12, 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Broward Center

Nov 14–26, 2023

TAMPA, FL

Straz Center

Nov 28–Dec 3, 2023

ORLANDO, FL

Walt Disney Theatre

Dec 5–10, 2023

NAPLES, FL

Artis—Naples

Dec 26–31, 2023

NASHVILLE, TN

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Jan 2–7, 2024

MILWAUKEE, WI

Marcus Performing Arts Center

Jan 9–14, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Orpheum Theatre

Jan 16–21, 2024

ST. LOUIS, MO

Fox Theatre

Jan 23–Feb 4, 2024

EAST LANSING, MI

Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

Feb 6–Feb 11, 2024

BUFFALO, NY

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Feb 13–18, 2024

CLEVELAND, OH

Playhouse Square

Feb 20–Mar 10, 2024

DES MOINES, IA

Civic Center

March 12–17, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV

Smith Center

March 26–31, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Orphem Theatre

Apr 30–May 26, 2024

COSTA MESA, CA

Segerstrom Performing Arts Center

May 28–Jun 9, 2024

HARTFORD, CT

The Bushnell

Jun 18–23, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Kennedy Center

Jun 25–Jul 14, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Academy of Music

Jul 16–28, 2024

ATLANTA, GA

Fox Theatre

Jul 30–Aug 4, 2024

DALLAS, TX

Music Hall

Aug 6–18, 2024

HOUSTON, TX

The Hobby Center

Aug 20–25, 2024

