FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule

Get all the details on the performers and when the show will be coming to a city near you.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 3 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule

Full casting and the 2023-24 tour route for the Funny Girl North American Tour has been revealed! As previously publicized, the tour will officially open at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, from September 9-16, 2023, before continuing on to more than 30 cities coast-to-coast, including recently announced engagements in Los Angeles and Washington D.C.

The full touring production cast will include ensemble members Vinny Andaloro, Lamont Brown, Kate E. Cook, Julia Grondin, Jackson Grove, Jorge Guerra, Dot Kelly, Alex Hartman, Ryan Lambert, Kathy Liu, Zoey Lytle, Meghan Manning, Bryan Charles Moore, Sami Murphy, Hannah Shankman, Jordon Taylor, Sean Thompson, and Annaliese Wilbur. They will join the previously announced principals, featuring Grammy Award®-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester as Mrs. Brice and rising star Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice, Stephen Mark Lukas as Nick Arnstein, Izaiah Montaque Harris as Eddie Ryan, Walter Coppage as Florenz Ziegfeld, Leah Platt as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Christine Bunuan as Mrs. Meeker, Eileen T’Kaye as Mrs. Strakosh, and David Foley Jr. as Tom Keeney.


The Broadway revival features iconic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” Breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice. As a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage, everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

FUNNY GIRL is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and features the classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy® Award-winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee and Grammy Award-winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Newsies).

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott (Falsettos); tap choreography by Ayodele Casel; scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical); costume design by Tony Award-winner Susan Hilferty (Wicked); lighting design by Tony Award-winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Cody Spencer; hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates; music supervision by Emmy Award-winner Michael Rafter; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and Jason Thinger, CSA; orchestrations by Chris Walker; dance, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean. The associate director is Johanna McKeon; the associate choreographer is Jeffrey Gugliotti; the assistant director is Torya Beard; the assistant tap choreographer is Dre Torres.

The Funny Girl tour stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Jovon E. Shuck and is supported by Stage Manager Stacy N. Taylor and Assistant Stage Manager Mariah Young. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin Sweeney with Associate Company Manager Ryan Mayfield. The tour music director/conductor is Elaine Davidson.

The Funny Girl tour is produced by NETworks Presentations in association with Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis and David Babani.

The Broadway production of Funny Girl began performances at the August Wilson Theatre on March 22, 2022, with the official opening on April 24, 2022, where it will continue its record-breaking run through September 3, 2023. Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, and David Babani together with Gemini Theatrical, Accidental Jacket, and Sony Masterworks Broadway released Funny Girl – New Broadway Cast Recording, which is now available wherever you stream music. Produced by David Caddick and David Lai and featuring the classic score by Jule Styne (music) and Bob Merrill (lyrics), the album is co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, David Babani, Michael Mayer, Brian Gillet, Huck Walton, Sean Keller, and Marc Levine. The album is executively produced by Evan McGill and the associate producers are Joanna Drowos, Abby Green, and PickleStar Theatricals.
 

PROVIDENCE, RI

Providence Performing Arts Center
Sept 9–16, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, MI

DeVos Hall
Sept 19–24, 2023

DETROIT, MI

Fisher Theatre
Sept 26–Oct 8, 2023

MEMPHIS, TN

Orpheum Theatre
Oct 10–15, 2023

CHARLOTTE, NC

Belk Theatre
Oct 17–22, 2023

BALTIMORE, MD

The Hippodrome Theatre
Oct 24–29, 2023

GREENVILLE, NC

Peace Center For The Performing Arts
Oct 31–Nov 5, 2023

DURHAM, NC

Durham Performing Arts Center
Nov 7–12, 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Broward Center
Nov 14–26, 2023

TAMPA, FL

Straz Center
Nov 28–Dec 3, 2023

ORLANDO, FL

Walt Disney Theatre
Dec 5–10, 2023

NAPLES, FL

Artis—Naples
Dec 26–31, 2023

NASHVILLE, TN

Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Jan 2–7, 2024

MILWAUKEE, WI

Marcus Performing Arts Center
Jan 9–14, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Orpheum Theatre
Jan 16–21, 2024

ST. LOUIS, MO

Fox Theatre
Jan 23–Feb 4, 2024

EAST LANSING, MI

Wharton Center for the Performing Arts
Feb 6–Feb 11, 2024

BUFFALO, NY

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
Feb 13–18, 2024

CLEVELAND, OH

Playhouse Square
Feb 20–Mar 10, 2024

DES MOINES, IA

Civic Center
March 12–17, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV

Smith Center
March 26–31, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Orphem Theatre
Apr 30–May 26, 2024

COSTA MESA, CA

Segerstrom Performing Arts Center
May 28–Jun 9, 2024

HARTFORD, CT

The Bushnell
Jun 18–23, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Kennedy Center
Jun 25–Jul 14, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Academy of Music
Jul 16–28, 2024

ATLANTA, GA

Fox Theatre
Jul 30–Aug 4, 2024

DALLAS, TX

Music Hall
Aug 6–18, 2024

HOUSTON, TX

The Hobby Center
Aug 20–25, 2024
 




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon Photo
Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon

Katerina McCrimmon is set to lead the national tour of Funny Girl as Fanny Brice. Get to know the new leading lady with videos of some of her past performances in school and beyond.

2
Katerina McCrimmon to Star as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL Tour Photo
Katerina McCrimmon to Star as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL Tour

The principal cast been revealed for the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 8/7: Press Secretary Visits FUNNY GIRL, PARADE Closes, and More!Wake Up With BWW 8/7: Press Secretary Visits FUNNY GIRL, PARADE Closes, and More!
Photos: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Attends FUNNY GIRLPhotos: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Attends FUNNY GIRL
Video: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTokVideo: Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
PARADE Plays Final Performance on BroadwayPARADE Plays Final Performance on Broadway

Videos

Video: Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video Video: Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You