Wake Up With BWW 7/6: Timothee Chalamet May Return to the Stage, and More!

Could Timothee Chalamet Be Returning to the Stage Soon?

by Stephi Wild

Could Timothee Chalamet be returning to the stage? The rumor mill has been circulating since the actor posted a photo on his Instagram stories earlier this week, tagging the Manhattan Theatre Club's official account.. (more...)

Jackie Burns to Star as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Beginning This Month

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Jackie Burns will take over the role of Céline Dion in Titanique, beginning Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/2/2023.. (more...)

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway Barks

by Michael Major

Bernadette Peters made quite the entrance on Live! With Kelly and Mark this morning to discuss the upcoming Broadway Barks! The Tony winning Broadway legend showed off her dance moves when she first entered the stage to see Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos. Watch video clips from Peters' appearance on the show now!. (more...)

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The third touring season has been revealed for the First National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Videos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren, Renee Fleming, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More Perform on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

by Stephi Wild

PBS' A Capitol Fourth event took place on July 4, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro in the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS. Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the celebration featured some familiar Broadway faces, including the cast of A Beautiful Noise, plus Adrienne Warren, Renee Fleming, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more.. (more...)

Photos: See BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL's First Preview Curtain Call

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out photos from Back to the Future's first preview curtain call! . (more...)

STRANGERS THINGS Stage Play Could Hint at 'What Comes Next' in Netflix Series

by Michael Major

While the teaser does not give away any specific plot details, it showcases flashbacks from the series before displaying an empty theatre with the words: 'The beginning of the Stranger Things story might hold the key to what comes next.' Watch the video teaser and find out how you can get tickets now!. (more...)

Interview: Lauren Patten on Why Her Upcoming Sony Hall Concert is Unlike Anything She's Done Before

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Tony, Grammy, and Drama Desk Award winner Lauren Patten as she discusses her upcoming concert at Sony Hall.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Christopher Ashley, who turns 59 today!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Christopher Ashley won the Tony Award for his direction of the stage production of Come From Away on Broadway, and serves as the Artistic Director of the Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, CA. Other film credits include Diana: The Musical on Netflix, the feature films Jeffrey and Lucky Stiff, and the American Playhouse production of Blown Sideways Through Life for PBS. At La Jolla Playhouse, Mr. Ashley directed the world-premiere productions of Come From Away, Diana: The Musical, Escape to Margaritaville, Memphis, The Darrell Hammond Project, Hollywood and Chasing the Song. Other select Playhouse credits include Freaky Friday, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Glengarry Glen Ross. In addition to Come From Away, other Broadway credits include; Diana: The Musical; Escape to Margaritaville, Xanadu, Leap of Faith (Drama Desk Award nomination); Memphis (Tony, Outer Critics Circle nominations); All Shook Up, The Rocky Horror Show(Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations). Mr. Ashley directed productions of Come From Away in London, Toronto, Australia and on national tour. Other tours include Escape to Margaritaville, Memphis, Xanadu, All Shook Up and Seussical: The Musical. Additional New York stage credits: Blown Sideways Through Life, Jeffrey (Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards), The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Valhalla (Lucille Lortel nomination – Outstanding Direction), Regrets Only, Wonder of the World, Communicating Doors, Bunny Bunny, The Night Hank Williams Died, and Fires in the Mirror (Lucille Lortel Award), among others. Mr. Ashley is the recipient of the Princess Grace Award, the Drama League Director Fellowship and an NEA/TCG Director Fellowship.

