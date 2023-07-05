Could Timothee Chalamet Be Returning to the Stage Soon?

A recent Instagram post hints at the actor's potential return to the New York City stage.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Could Timothee Chalamet be returning to the stage? The rumor mill has been circulating since the actor posted a photo on his Instagram stories earlier this week, tagging the Manhattan Theatre Club's official account.

The photo is from inside an office, presumably that of the theatre company, but does not provide any further details on what Chalamet may be working on.

Chalamet is no stranger to MTC, as he previously starred in Manhattan Theatre Club's Off-Broadway world premiere production of Prodigal Son in 2015. He won a Lucille Lortel Award and gained a nomination for a Drama League Award for this role. His other stage credits include The Talls in 2011.

Chalamet began his career as a teenager in television productions, appearing in the drama series Homeland in 2012. In 2014 he made his film debut in the comedy-drama Men, Women & Children and appeared in Christopher Nolan's science fiction film Interstellar. Chalamet came to international attention with the lead role of a lovestruck teenager in Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name (2017), earning him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor. Alongside supporting roles in Greta Gerwig's films Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), he took on starring roles as drug addict Nic Sheff in the biographical drama Beautiful Boy (2018), Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's science fiction film Dune (2021), and a young cannibal in Guadagnino's romantic horror film Bones and All (2022), which he also produced.



