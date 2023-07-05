Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway Barks

BROADWAY BARKS will return to Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2023

By: Jul. 05, 2023

BROADWAY BARKS
Bernadette Peters made quite the entrance on Live! With Kelly and Mark this morning to discuss the upcoming Broadway Barks!

The Tony winning Broadway legend showed off her dance moves when she first entered the stage to see Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos, bringing the studio audience to their feet. Peters then introduced them to dogs from the SPCA in Westchester, NY ahead of the annual adoption event.

Co-founded by Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, the Broadway Barks features adoptable animals from 24 NYC area adoption agencies and rescue groups along with Broadway's biggest names who use their star power to help them find loving homes. The event has found homes for over 4000 dogs throughout its run.

Peters will host the event with satirist and animal lover Randy Rainbow and with a special appearance by Josh Groban. Check out the full lineup of guests, which also includes Annaleigh Ashford, Victoria Clark, Laurie Metcalf, and more, here.

Produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the adoption event takes place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues).  BARKS begins at 3 p.m. with a 'meet and greet' of all the adoptable pets; from 5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway's favorite stars for the celebrity presentations. 

Watch Peters' entrance here:

Watch Peters introduce the audience to dogs up for adoption here: 




