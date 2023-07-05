Videos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren, Renee Fleming, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More Perform on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

PBS' A Capitol Fourth event took place yesterday, July 4, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro in the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS. Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the celebration featured some familiar Broadway faces, including the cast of A Beautiful Noise, plus Adrienne Warren, Renee Fleming, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more.

Performances also included Babyface, Belinda Carlisle, Boyz II Men, Maddie & Tae, Chicago, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the Northwell Nurse Choir.

Check out all of the performances below!

Babyface

Ruthie Ann Miles

Belinda Carlisle

Boyz II Men

Adrienne Warren

A Beautiful Noise

Maddie & Tae

Renee Fleming

Northwell Nurse Choir

Chicago

National Symphony Orchestra

Charles Esten

Army Band