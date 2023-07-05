Videos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren, Renee Fleming, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More Perform on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

PBS' A Capitol Fourth event took place yesterday, July 4, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 3 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney, Boniello Join RENT Concert
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look Photo 4 Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look

PBS' A Capitol Fourth event took place yesterday, July 4, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro in the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS.  Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the celebration featured some familiar Broadway faces, including the cast of A Beautiful Noise, plus Adrienne Warren, Renee Fleming, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more.

Performances also included Babyface, Belinda Carlisle, Boyz II Men, Maddie & Tae, Chicago, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the Northwell Nurse Choir.

Check out all of the performances below!

Babyface

Ruthie Ann Miles

Belinda Carlisle

Boyz II Men

Adrienne Warren

A Beautiful Noise

Maddie & Tae

Renee Fleming

Northwell Nurse Choir

Chicago

National Symphony Orchestra

Charles Esten

Army Band




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Shows Legacy Of Razzle Photo
Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle

Last week, Museum of Broadway launched its latest special exhibit: ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO The Musical, celebrating Bob Fosse, Fred Ebb, and John Kander's timeless classic, currently the longest-running show on Broadway. Go inside the new exhibit with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, the show's producer Barry Weissler, and Museum of Broadway co-founder, Julie Boardman in new video from inside the museum.

2
Book Your Virtual Experience on BWW Stage Door Photo
Book Your Virtual Experience on BWW Stage Door

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you Stage Door, a platform allowing for your favorite performers to offer more virtual services including video shout outs, virtual classes, meet & greets and more! Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. It's the perfect holiday gift for Broadway loving family, friends, or yourself!

3
Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL

Watch as BroadwayWorld takes you behind the scenes of the new musical with the creative team as they talk about their inspiration for and how they created Rogers: The Musical!

4
Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo
Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles

BroadwayWorld was at the final opening night for the Into the Woods tour, as the production begins its final engagement in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theater. See what the cast had to say about bringing this production to cities across the country.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: See BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL's First Preview Curtain CallPhotos: See BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL's First Preview Curtain Call
Video: Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event, Featuring A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren, and MoreVideo: Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event, Featuring A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren, and More
Could Timothee Chalamet Be Returning to the Stage Soon?Could Timothee Chalamet Be Returning to the Stage Soon?
Videos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren, Renee Fleming, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More Perform on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTHVideos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren, Renee Fleming, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More Perform on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

Recommended For You