Videos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren, Renee Fleming, Ruthie Ann Miles, and More Perform on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

PBS' A Capitol Fourth event took place yesterday, July 4, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro.
POPULAR
PBS' A Capitol Fourth event took place yesterday, July 4, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro in the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS. Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the celebration featured some familiar Broadway faces, including the cast of A Beautiful Noise, plus Adrienne Warren, Renee Fleming, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more.
Performances also included Babyface, Belinda Carlisle, Boyz II Men, Maddie & Tae, Chicago, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the Northwell Nurse Choir.
Check out all of the performances below!
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You