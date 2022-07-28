Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 7/28: INTO THE WOODS Extends, THE MUSIC MAN Cast Recording, and More!

Plus, Lena Hall will join Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey, and more!

Jul. 28, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a Broadway extension for Into The Woods, which will now play an additional eight weeks through October 16, 2022.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

INTO THE WOODS Extends Broadway Run by 8 Weeks
by Team BWW

Into the Woods, which was previously set to conclude its 8-week limited run on August 21, will extend an additional eight weeks through October 16, 2022 at the St. James Theatre.. (more...)

Lena Hall to Play Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in September
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award-winning actress Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots, "Snowpiercer") will take on the role of Audrey in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS this fall, beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Westside Theatre.. (more...)

Photos: THE MUSIC MAN to Release New Broadway Cast Recording - Get a First Look at the Recording Session
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Accidental Jacket Entertainment will release the official cast recording of the Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo. See photos of the recording session here!. (more...)

Photos/Video: Get a First Look at LEGALLY BLONDE at the Muny Starring Kyla Stone, Patti Murin & More!
by Stage Tube

Get a first look at The Muny's Legally Blonde The Musical, running July 25 - 31, 2022. The cast is led by Kyla Stone (Elle Woods), Fergie L. Phillipe (Emmett Forrest), Patti Murin (Paulette), and Sean Allan Krill (Professor Callahan).. (more...)

Photos: BE MORE CHILL Makes Asian Premiere in Japan, Starring Kota Yabu of Hey! Say! JUMP
by Stephi Wild

Be More Chill made its Asian premiere this summer on July 25 at the New National Theatre Playhouse, in Tokyo, and will follow with performances in Fukuoka and Osaka. Be More Chill is directed by Tony Award-nominated Stephen Brackett. Get a first look at the production in the photos here!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch a Clip of 'Children Will Listen' From INTO THE WOODS
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season is now open at the St. James Theatre. The production stars Gavin Creel as The Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, and more. Watch a clip of the cast performing 'Children Will Listen' here!. (more...)

Sam Mendes to Direct Play About the Making of HAMLET With Richard Burton, John Gielgud & Elizabeth Taylor
by Michael Major

Oscar and Tony winning director Sam Mendes will direct a new play that follows how actors Richard Burton and John Gielgud brought a production of Hamlet to Broadway in 1964 with help from Elizabeth Taylor. Jack Thorne wrote the new play, titled The Motive & the Cue, which will reunite several creatives from The Lehman Trilogy.. (more...)

World Premiere of HIGH NOON Written by Eric Roth & Directed by Michael Arden Will Come to Broadway in 2023
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The world premiere production of HIGH NOON, based on the iconic and beloved Academy Award-winning film of the same title will arrive on Broadway in 2023.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

The world premiere of American Prophet: Frederick Douglass in His Own Words opens tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



Encore Performances Announced for Award-Winning Play CRUDE at The Complex Hollywood
July 27, 2022

Fresh off a sold-out run at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, and a recipients of The Hollywood Encore Producers' Award, “Crude” has announced three encore performances at 8:00 PM Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 19th, 20th, and 21s at The Complex Hollywood.
Poway OnStage Announces New Executive Director
July 27, 2022

Poway OnStage, a dba of the Poway Center for the Performing Arts Foundation, is proud to announce the appointment of Sharlene O'Keefe to the position of Executive Director.  O'Keefe assumed the role on July 1, 2022 and her duties will include overseeing the operations of the 32-year-old non-profit including programming the annual Professional Performance Series at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts and guiding the organization's Arts in Education Initiative.  She fills the position held by Michael Rennie who had served as Executive Director/CEO since 2009.
Westport Country Playhouse Stages Award-Winning Dramedy 4000 MILES
July 27, 2022

Westport Country Playhouse will stage “4000 Miles,” a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award-winning comedy/drama, written by Amy Herzog and directed by David Kennedy Playhouse associate artistic director, from August 23 – September 4. The four-member cast for “4000 Miles” features Mia Dillon as Vera Joseph with Clay Singer as Leo Joseph-Connell, Lea DiMarchi as Bec, and Phoebe Holden as Amanda.
Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series Announces Summer Festival Of Shows
July 27, 2022

Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop's 2022 Summer Festival of Shows has just been announced and will feature performances of I Do! I Do! I Do! I Do!, A Coupla White Chicks Sitting Around Talking, and Two for Four.
Photos: First Look at Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA At Theatre By The Sea
July 27, 2022

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella is currently running at Theatre By The Sea through August 13. See photos from the show!