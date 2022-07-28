Wake Up With BWW 7/28: INTO THE WOODS Extends, THE MUSIC MAN Cast Recording, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a Broadway extension for Into The Woods, which will now play an additional eight weeks through October 16, 2022.

Plus, Lena Hall will join Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey, The Music Man revival will release a cast recording, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

INTO THE WOODS Extends Broadway Run by 8 Weeks

by Team BWW

Into the Woods, which was previously set to conclude its 8-week limited run on August 21, will extend an additional eight weeks through October 16, 2022 at the St. James Theatre.. (more...)

Lena Hall to Play Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in September

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award-winning actress Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots, "Snowpiercer") will take on the role of Audrey in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS this fall, beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Westside Theatre.. (more...)

Photos: THE MUSIC MAN to Release New Broadway Cast Recording - Get a First Look at the Recording Session

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Accidental Jacket Entertainment will release the official cast recording of the Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man, starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo. See photos of the recording session here!. (more...)

Photos/Video: Get a First Look at LEGALLY BLONDE at the Muny Starring Kyla Stone, Patti Murin & More!

by Stage Tube

Get a first look at The Muny's Legally Blonde The Musical, running July 25 - 31, 2022. The cast is led by Kyla Stone (Elle Woods), Fergie L. Phillipe (Emmett Forrest), Patti Murin (Paulette), and Sean Allan Krill (Professor Callahan).. (more...)

Photos: BE MORE CHILL Makes Asian Premiere in Japan, Starring Kota Yabu of Hey! Say! JUMP

by Stephi Wild

Be More Chill made its Asian premiere this summer on July 25 at the New National Theatre Playhouse, in Tokyo, and will follow with performances in Fukuoka and Osaka. Be More Chill is directed by Tony Award-nominated Stephen Brackett. Get a first look at the production in the photos here!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch a Clip of 'Children Will Listen' From INTO THE WOODS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season is now open at the St. James Theatre. The production stars Gavin Creel as The Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, and more. Watch a clip of the cast performing 'Children Will Listen' here!. (more...)

Sam Mendes to Direct Play About the Making of HAMLET With Richard Burton, John Gielgud & Elizabeth Taylor

by Michael Major

Oscar and Tony winning director Sam Mendes will direct a new play that follows how actors Richard Burton and John Gielgud brought a production of Hamlet to Broadway in 1964 with help from Elizabeth Taylor. Jack Thorne wrote the new play, titled The Motive & the Cue, which will reunite several creatives from The Lehman Trilogy.. (more...)

World Premiere of HIGH NOON Written by Eric Roth & Directed by Michael Arden Will Come to Broadway in 2023

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The world premiere production of HIGH NOON, based on the iconic and beloved Academy Award-winning film of the same title will arrive on Broadway in 2023.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

The world premiere of American Prophet: Frederick Douglass in His Own Words opens tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!