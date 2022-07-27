Wake Up With BWW 7/27: THE PIANO LESSON Changes Broadway Theatres, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a new theatre for the upcoming Broadway production of The Piano Lesson, starring Samuel L. Jackson. The revival will now play at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, rather than the previously announced St. James.

Plus, casting has been announced for the tour of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Exclusive Photos: David Archuleta in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

by BWW Staff

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Tuacahn Amphitheatre's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, now running through October 20th, 2022. Check out photos of the cast in action.. (more...)

Sara Bareilles Returns to INTO THE WOODS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

After missing performances due to sickness, Sara Bareilles returned to Into the Woods! Into the Woods is directed by Lear deBessonet (in her Broadway debut), music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Into the Woods is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.. (more...)

Naomi Rodgers, Zurin Villanueva, and More Will Lead the North American Tour of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Casting has been announced for the North American tour ofTINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. The tour will hold technical rehearsals and launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on September 11, 2022 and go on to visit 30 cities in its first year. . (more...)

Photos: The Muny Postpones Tonight's Performance of LEGALLY BLONDE Due to Flooding

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Muny's Tuesday, July 26 performance of Legally Blonde The Musical, which opened last night, will be postponed due to flooding in Forest Park and on The Muny campus caused by record-breaking rainfall overnight. See photos here. . (more...)

August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON Will Now Open at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre Rather Than the St. James

by Stephi Wild

The first Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson will now play the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for its 17-week engagement. The production was originally supposed to come to the St. James Theatre, current home of Into The Woods, which is rumored to be extending.. (more...)

Akron Watson, Anastasia Barzee & More to Star in World Premiere of BD Wong & Wayne Barker's MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Akron Watson, Anastasia Barzee and more will star in Ogunquit Playhouse's World Premiere musical adaptation of Mr. Holland's Opus (August 13-September 10), featuring book, lyrics, and direction by Tony Award winner BD Wong with music by Tony Award nominee Wayne Barker.. (more...)

Photo/Video: First Look at Rosie O'Donnell & More in Prime Video's A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN Series

by Michael Major

Watch the official trailer for the highly anticipated series A League of Their Own. The series features Rosie O'Donnell, who starred in the original film as Doris Murphy, Robert Colindrez (Fun Home) as Lupe, Molly Ephraim (Into the Woods) as Maybelle, and Chanté Adams (Skeleton Crew) as Max. Plus, check out a first photo of O'Donnell in costume.. (more...)

Broadway Veteran David McDonald Passes Away at 63

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of Broadway veteran David McDonald, who passed away on July 13, 2022 at the age of 63 following a heart attack.. (more...)

