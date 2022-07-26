Photos: The Muny Postpones Tonight's Performance of LEGALLY BLONDE Due to Flooding

The Muny's Tuesday, July 26 performance of Legally Blonde The Musical, which opened last night, will be postponed due to flooding in Forest Park and on The Muny campus caused by record-breaking rainfall overnight. The rescheduled performance will take place on Monday, August 1 at 8:15 pm. All tickets will automatically be rescheduled for Monday evening's performance. Ticket holders may visit muny.org for more information. The Wednesday, July 27 performance will go on as scheduled.

"Above all else, our thoughts are with all other flood victims in the region," said Kwofe Coleman, President and CEO. "Despite the shocking damage we found today on the grounds of The Muny, we are thankful to be able to reschedule tonight's performance for Monday evening. I am personally grateful for everyone who has adjusted so quickly and worked to make this happen."

The Muny press night, originally scheduled for this evening, is now scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 at 8:15 pm. Press reservations will automatically be transferred to this performance.

The Muny's 2022 Season includes Chicago (June 13-19), Lerner and Loewe's Camelot (June 22-28), Disney and Cameron Macintosh's Mary Poppins (July 5-13), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (July 16-22), Legally Blonde, The Musical (July 25-August 1), The Color Purple (August 3-9) and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (August 12-18).



