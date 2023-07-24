Wake Up With BWW 7/24: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sets Closing Date, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Broadway said goodbye to three productions yesterday, July 23, including Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Camelot, and Life of Pi. Learn more about the newly-closed shows below.

In other closing news, New York, New York will play its final performance Sunday, July 30 at 3pm, having played 33 preview and 110 regular performances. This is your final week to catch the Tony Award-winning musical that features music and lyrics by John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman.

Plus, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrated 1000 performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Broadway on Saturday, July 22nd. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate with the show's company, and you can check out photos from the festivities below!

3 Broadway Shows Close

Broadway said goodbye to three productions yesterday, July 23. Peter Pan Goes Wrong took its final bow at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre following 38 previews and 111 regular performances; Camelot concluded its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre following 38 previews and 116 regular performances; and Life of Pi wrapped up at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre following 22 previews and 133 regular performances.. (more...)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

This is the final week to see NEW YORK, NEW YORK, the Tony Award-winning musical that features music and lyrics by John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman. NEW YORK, NEW YORK will play its final performance Sunday, July 30 at 3pm, having played 33 preview and 110 regular performances. . (more...)

Original A CHORUS LINE Star Pamela Blair Dies at 73

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that original 'Val' in A CHORUS LINE, Pamela Blair has died at 73. in Phoenix.. (more...)

Video: SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival

In this video, Survival Jobs welcomes Nicholas Christopher, who is currently portraying the roles of ‘Pirelli' and the ‘Sweeney Todd’ understudy in the Broadway revival of “Sweeney Todd”, currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Christopher shares his behind the scenes of what it was like performing the titular role with less than three hours notice, why the iconic show continues to resonate with audiences through the years and working alongside his big brother Jonathan Christopher in the same company! . (more...)

Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Celebrates 1,000 Performances on Broadway!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrated 1000 performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Broadway on Saturday, July 22nd, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities. Check out photos from the celebration here!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the New Music Video for 'Shilo' from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical has released a music video for 'Shilo' from the musical, performed on the acoustic guitar by cast member Deandre Sevon. Watch the music video here!. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Wrinkling Time with Kenita Miller

In this video, Jayke is joined by Tony Nominated actress, Kenita Miller, to talk all about her amazing career! We talk about her Tony nominated performance as Lady In Red in For Colored Girls, as well as her times in Once On This Island, Xanadu, and The Color Purple. . (more...)

AIN'T TOO PROUD to End Limited Run Early at Prince Edward Theatre

The producers of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical AIN'T TOO PROUD announced today that the show will play its final performance at the Prince Edward Theatre on Sunday 17 September 2023, ending its limited run earlier than originally planned.. (more...)

Full Cast Announced for FAT TONGUE at Riverside Studios

Award-winning production company FLENGWIN are back, and this time they're developing a brand-new musical at Riverside Studios in July 2023. FAT TONGUE is a gig-theatre-pop-rock musical exploring identity, healing through music and growing up in the West Midlands.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- The Cottage opens tonight on Broadway! Meet the cast here.

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Kristin Chenoweth, who turns 55 today!

Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee.

In 2015, Chenoweth earned a Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for her lead role in the Roundabout Theatre Company's "On the Twentieth Century." She also earned nominations for a Tony Award and a Drama League Award. Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. In 2014, she released a CD and DVD of her own live concert performance, "Kristin Chenoweth: Coming Home."

Notable television roles include appearances in "The West Wing," Disney's "Descendants" and "The Muppets." In film, Chenoweth voiced the role of Gabi in the hit animated film "Rio 2" and Fifi, Snoopy's beloved French poodle in "The Peanuts Movie." She starred in the indie teen drama entitled "Hard Sell" and additional film credits have included "The Boy Next Door," "Deck the Halls," "Twelve Men of Christmas," "Four Christmases," "RV," "Bewitched," "The Pink Panther," "Hit & Run" and "Family Weekend." She also starred in NBC's "Hairspray Live!" as Velma Von Tussle in December 2016. She was recently seen in the Starz original series "American Gods," where she has reunited with executive producer Bryan Fuller in the role of Easter. Chenoweth voiced the role of Princess Skystar in Lionsgate/Hasbro's "My Little Pony: The Movie," and can also be heard in the animated film "The Star." In addition to her film projects, Chenoweth recently starred in the second season of NBC's hit comedy series "Trial & Error," and received critical acclaim for her performance as Heiress Lavinia Peck-Foster.

