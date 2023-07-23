Video: SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the extremely talented, kind and charming Nicholas Christopher who is currently portraying the roles of ‘Pirelli' and the ‘Sweeney Todd’ understudy in the Broadway revival of “Sweeney Todd”, currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Christopher shares his behind the scenes of what it was like performing the titular role with less than three hours notice, why the iconic show continues to resonate with audiences through the years and working alongside his big brother Jonathan Christopher in the same company!

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of “Movie Musical Trivia”, Christopher shares his love of Micaela Diamond in Parade and advice for his fellow Artists who may be feeling stuck or uninspired during their creative journeys. Tickets for “Sweeney Todd” are currently on sale!

Episode 72 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check sharing how excited they are to be presenting their first BroadwayCon panel, “Survival Jobs: The Journey To Your Broadway Debut” happening live on Friday, July 21 at 11:15am with actors Ashley D. Kelly (Shucked), Jake Pedersen (Parade) and Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd)! Lastly, the exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.