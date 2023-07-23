Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Wrinkling Time with Kenita Miller

Join Jayke Workman and Kenita Miller for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Jul. 23, 2023

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Wrinkling Time with Kenita Miller

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, there is so much to talk about in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by my partners at BroadwayWorld.com! Then I am joined by Tony Nominated actress, Kenita Miller, to talk all about her amazing career! We talk about her Tony nominated performance as Lady In Red in For Colored Girls, as well as her times in Once On This Island, Xanadu, and The Color Purple. 

Kenita shares how she learned to navigate performing extremely heavy material eight times a week, and how we are all still learning through our art. She talks about her experience developing new works, and how she performed on Broadway while she was nine months pregnant! We chat about our current project at the New York Stage and Film festival, A Wrinkle In Time. U don't wanna miss this episode!






