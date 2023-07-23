3 Broadway Shows Close Today

Life of Pi, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, and Camelot conclude their Broadway runs on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

By: Jul. 23, 2023

Today, July 23, 2023, Broadway says goodbye to three productions. Peter Pan Goes Wrong takes its final bow at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre following 38 previews and 111 regular performances; Camelot will conclude its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre following 38 previews and 115 regular performances; Life of Pi wraps up at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre following 22 previews and 133 regular performances.

Based on “The Once and Future King” by T.H. White, CAMELOT, Lerner and Loewe’s 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “The Lusty Month of May” and the title song “Camelot.” 

The production, nominated for five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, features a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. Future plans for the Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot, including a U.S. National Tour and West End production, are underway.

Brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong next goes to Los Angeles to play The Ahmanson Theatre from August 8 - September 10, 2023.  

Life of Pi is an epic tale of adventure that is "giving new life to Broadway” (The Today Show).  After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. This remarkable story of hope, faith, and perseverance speaks to every generation. 

LIFE OF PI won three Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design of a Play Best Lighting Design of a Play, and Best Sound Design of a Play. A North American tour of LIFE OF PI is scheduled to launch in fall of 2024. Locations and specific dates to be announced.



